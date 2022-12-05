Today at AWS re:Invent 2022, Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, announced the launch of a new suite of cloud data management services for Amazon Web Services (AWS) geared towards democratizing data to departmental users, developers, data scientists and data engineers across all skill levels. The cloud data management services announced today help redefine how departmental users across all levels within an enterprise can find, populate, govern and analyze data on the cloud to move from ingestion to insights in minutes as opposed to weeks and months.

Informatica supports various AWS products and services at the product level to bring best-of-breed cloud data management capabilities to hundreds of mutual customers including Freddie Mac. Informatica is announcing the following new capabilities at AWS re:Invent 2022 today:

Informatica Data Loader is now embedded directly in the Amazon Redshift console, allowing customers to go from data ingestion to insights in minutes:

Informatica Data Loader now natively supports Amazon Redshift. Amazon Redshift is an AWS fully-managed, petabyte-scale cloud data warehouse that offers the ability to obtain the best price-performance at any scale. Informatica Data Loader is a high-speed, no-cost, simple tool requiring no setup for data-savvy departmental users looking for frictionless, high-volume data loading that generates insights from data in minutes. The new functionality offers customers the ability to launch Informatica Data Loader from the Amazon Redshift console in a few clicks, easily ingesting data from AWS, on-premise, legacy systems, third-party applications, and other sources. Using a guided interface, customers can load and combine data in their data warehouse for holistic insights into their business without having to build a custom solution.

Informatica Data Marketplace supports AWS Data Exchange to offer a unified self-service data marketplace:

Informatica is now one of the only vendors that packages both customer first-party data sets and third-party data sets from AWS Data Exchange to be leveraged via Informatica's Data Marketplace. This will enrich, modernize and democratize data in Informatica Cloud Data Marketplace with discovery, packaging and delivery of third-party data from AWS Data Exchange. It will further enable enterprise data consumers to use internal and third-party data hosted on AWS Data Exchange, which has more than 3,500 data products and more than 300 data providers. This will meet users with a self-service model tailored to their needs and technical skills to drive data-led decisions.

Informatica INFACore supports Amazon SageMaker Studio to simplify development and management of complex data pipelines for building and deploying ML models:

Informatica's new development and data science framework (INFACore) powered by the Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) simplifies the process of composing data pipelines for building and deploying machine learning (ML) models in Amazon SageMaker Studio. INFACore, the industry’s first, open, extensible, and embeddable intelligent headless data management for developers, data scientists and data engineers, significantly improves time-to-value from weeks to hours or minutes, allowing them to access and prepare data from any source directly on Amazon SageMaker Studio, a fully integrated development environment (IDE) for ML. INFACore simplifies development and maintenance of complex data pipelines, turning thousands of lines of code into a single function that can be deployed in applications using a native user interface (UI), which is now supported on Amazon SageMaker Studio. Once the data is prepared, data scientists, data engineers and developers can continue using Amazon SageMaker Studio IDE to build, train, tune, debug and deploy ML models on Amazon SageMaker.

"Access to high-quality data at scale is essential to delivering personalized, digital-first experiences to our customers,” said Arvind Jagannathan, Vice President and Chief Data Officer at Freddie Mac. “We've partnered with Informatica and AWS to develop advanced data and analytics solutions to accelerate time-to-market for new go-to-market strategies. This new collaboration between Informatica and AWS will enable Freddie Mac to derive unique insights from proprietary data in a private and secure environment while accelerating the scale and the speed at which it innovates on the cloud."

"We are thrilled to extend our cloud work with AWS to simplify how departmental users process, manage and more importantly make smarter decisions with trusted data," said Jitesh Ghai, Chief Product Officer, Informatica. "The strategic investments we are making in integrating the Informatica cloud platform on AWS will continue to drive the success we have had with joint customers in helping them drive positive business outcomes with their data."

"Access to the right data at the right time is fundamental to the overall success of any cloud analytics initiative," said Rahul Pathak, Vice President of Relational Database Engines at AWS. "With the new cloud data management tool customers will be able to access Informatica Data Loader directly from their Amazon Redshift console to easily ingest data and drive better business decisions."

Informatica ( NYSE:INFA, Financial), an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, empowers businesses to realize the transformative power of data. We have pioneered a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC), powered by AI and a cloud-first, cloud-native, end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, empowering enterprises to modernize and advance their data strategies. Over 5,000 customers in more than 100 countries and 85 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation. Learn more at informatica.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005142/en/