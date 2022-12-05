BEIJING, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (the “Company” or “Jianzhi”) ( JZ), a leading provider of digital educational content in China, today announced that the Company’s subsidiary Shanghai Ang’you Internet Technology Co., Ltd. (“Ang’you”) has entered into strategic cooperation agreement with Jinqiao Management Bureau of Shanghai Pilot Free Trade Zone on its vocational training online platform.



The cooperation was formed as part of Shanghai Pudong New Area’s initiatives to facilitate the empowerment of real economy with online platforms. Ang’you’s innovative vocational training platform is among the first fleet of online platform projects that are recognized as key economic development projects by Pudong New Area.

During the signing ceremony held last week, Pudong local governors said they will build a business hub for online platform companies in Pudong New Area and specified that platform economy is a fundamental component of digitalized economy, which plays an integral part of commissioning a solid development of real economy. Pudong district will coordinate resources from different government departments to lay out and execute strategic plans to make real impact and achievements for the economic growth of Pudong New Area, facilitated by a community of thriving platform companies.

Yong Hu, CEO of the Company commented: “We are honored to be among the first batch of platform companies to sign the strategic cooperation agreement and will adhere to our motto of ‘talents are the primal resources, innovation is the primal motivation’ to continue building innovative vocational training platform with digitalized content. This will include development of high-quality courses and tutorials, incorporating industry expertise to create professional skill training resource center in Pudong. Being a platform company we will also upgrade the functionality and user interface of our products to improve user experience while safeguarding data security to comply with relevant regulations and providing tailored service for enterprise, institution and college clients.”

“We will work relentless to help train talents for the development of platform economy in order to meet demand not only from Pudong New Area but around the country. The Company aims to build an online training platform with innovative digital content, which shall be more cost efficient and with broader scope of services. The great market demand for professionals with diversified skills should also provide great opportunities for Jianzhi to explore and sustain stable growth.”

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited

Headquartered in Beijing and established in 2011, Jianzhi is a leading provider of digital educational content in China and has been committed to developing educational content to fulfill the massive demand for high-quality, professional development training resources in China. Jianzhi started operations by providing educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions. Jianzhi also provides products to individual customers. Leveraging its strong capabilities in developing proprietary professional development training content and success in consolidating educational content resources within the industry, Jianzhi has successfully built up a comprehensive, multi-dimensional digital educational content database which offers a wide range of professional development products. Jianzhi embed proprietary digital education content into the self-developed online learning platforms, which are provided to a wide range of customers through its omni-channel sales system. Jianzhi is also fully committed to the digitalization and informatization of the education sector in China. For more information, please visit: www.jianzhi-jiaoyu.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

