MedCerts, a leader in online healthcare and IT certification training, has announced the appointment of Craig Sprinkle as Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Sprinkle assumed the role from former CEO Jason Aubrey on November 7, 2022, in a planned transition. Mr. Sprinkle joined MedCerts in 2018 in a combined role of Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer and has served as Chief Financial Officer since 2020.

Mr. Aubrey and Mr. Sprinkle both joined MedCerts in 2018 to lead an increased focus on growing the company’s catalogue of training programs to be more accessible to a broader, more diverse student population, while also providing students more employment options and the opportunity to stack certifications or pursue degrees through transferable college credits.

“I am honored to continue the important work we’re doing at MedCerts, as we have a tremendous opportunity to build on the outstanding work Jason did to keep employers and job skills at the center of everything we do,” said Mr. Sprinkle. “The urgency around upskilling talent and recruiting and retaining skilled teams, especially in medical and health fields, is ever-present for us and I look forward to continuing to serve as a reliable partner for job-seekers, trainees, and employer partners.”

In his time as CFO at MedCerts, Mr. Sprinkle oversaw more than a 4x increase in enrollments and revenue while also expanding margins and overall profitability, expansion of the training catalog to include over 50 programs, and heightened focus on critical student outcomes. He also guided MedCerts to consistent placement on the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Private Companies prior to its acquisition by Stride.

Prior to joining MedCerts, Mr. Sprinkle served several successful ventures as CFO and has over 20 years of business experience. In 2012, he was named “CFO of the Year” by Crain’s Detroit Business.

“Our future is very bright, and I'm excited to continue leading the terrific and talented team we have at MedCerts. It is an honor to be at the helm,” said Mr. Sprinkle. “In addition to our strong student and employer growth, we’re bringing on new programs, rolling out technology solutions that are powerful and unique in the market, and aggressively building out our academic partnership model with colleges and universities.”

Founded in 2009, MedCerts has helped more than 50,000 students gain credentials and start new careers in the in-demand fields of healthcare and IT. Utilizing David E. Merrill’s 12 elements of eLearning, MedCerts has developed more than 50 immersive online national certification training programs with best-in-class outcomes, including allied health exam certification pass rates of 88 percent – passage rates well-above average among other education and training providers. MedCerts also has a robust workforce development division, connecting more than 1,000 healthcare organization partners with MedCerts’s growing pool of trained and credentialed talent, helping close nationwide critical staffing and care shortages.

About MedCerts

MedCerts – a Stride, Inc. company – is a national online training provider strengthening the workforce through innovative eLearning solutions. Focused on certifications in high-demand areas of Allied Healthcare and IT, MedCerts serves individuals from all backgrounds, including the military and their families, career changers, and the under- and unemployed. MedCerts delivers certification and career training through HD-quality video-based instruction, virtual simulations, games and animations, and on-the-job training through experiential learning solutions. Since 2009, the company has developed more than 50 career programs, trained and up-skilled more than 50,000 individuals across the country, and partnered with more than 500 American job centers and more than 1,000 healthcare organizations that have MedCerts-trained employees on staff. For more information, visit medcerts.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005025/en/