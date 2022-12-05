Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, announces the grand opening of Lincoln+Prairie+by+Del+Webb – its first new community in the greater Chicago area in over 15 years. Located in Aurora, this resort-style community debuted six fully furnished model homes at a celebratory ribbon cutting ceremony this month.

“We are proud to open our newest Del Webb community in historic Aurora. Lincoln Prairie offers innovative home designs that are brand-new to the market and perfect for the 55+ homebuyer,” said Andy Stern, president of PulteGroup’s Illinois division. “There has been a tremendous amount of excitement surrounding this community from local buyers who are eager for an amenity-rich community close to their family and grandchildren.”

Comprised of more than 500 single family ranch style homes at buildout, Lincoln Prairie by Del Webb features three unique home series from Del Webb’s consumer inspired GenYou%26trade%3B collection: The Scenic, Distinctive and Echelon. These floor plans are all new to this market and each comes standard with upgraded features and the ability to personalize the home with popular finishes and options. Prices start in the upper $300s.

The Scenic Series

The Vista, Meadow and Mirage home designs of the Scenic Series boast gathering areas for family get-togethers or entertaining friends with its open floor plans, flex spaces and private secondary rooms for overnight guests. Homes range in size from 1,502 to 1,595 sq. ft. with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2-car garages.

The Distinctive Series

The four home designs of the Distinctive Series include the Prosperity, Mystique, Palmary and Prestige and offers open layouts with a secluded Owner's Retreat and an extra bedroom for visiting family. Homes range in size from 1,646 to 2,026 sq. ft. with 2 bedrooms, 2-2.5 bathrooms and 2- to 3-car garages.

The Echelon Series

With expansive kitchens perfect for entertaining, the Echelon Series’ Stardom, Stellar, and Renown home designs range in size from 2,213 to 2,754 sq. ft. with 2-3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 3-car garages. Other amenities include a café and a covered patio.

In addition to low maintenance and new construction living, Lincoln Prairie by Del Webb residents will enjoy life to the fullest with friends and neighbors at the community’s 17,600 sq. ft. clubhouse staffed by a Lifestyle Director who will facilitate all programming. With an anticipated completion in 2023, the amenity center will feature a fitness center, social rooms, great room, billiards room, and an indoor pool.

When the weather is nice, residents will enjoy venturing outside for walks with their furry friends along the community’s expansive trail system or a host of other outdoor activities, including an outside pool and tennis, bocce and pickleball courts, all perfectly located within a short walk or drive within the community.

Lincoln Prairie by Del Webb is located at Eola Road and Wolf’s Crossing Road, Auroa, IL 60503, and interested buyers are encouraged to visit the community and tour the six fully furnished model homes.

For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.delwebb.com%2Fhomes%2Fillinois%2Fchicago%2Faurora%2Flincoln-prairie-by-del-webb-210962, call 630-526-7738 or email [email protected].

About Del Webb

Del Webb is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM). Del Webb is the pioneer in active adult communities and America’s leading builder of new homes designed for pre-retirement and retirees. Del Webb builds consumer inspired homes and communities for active adults ages 55+ who want to continue to explore, grow and learn, socially, physically and intellectually as they look forward to retirement. For more information on Del Webb, visit www.delwebb.com.

