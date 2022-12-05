Regions+Bank on Monday announced the launch of its Multi-Assets Solutions Group, the result of combining the bank’s Investment+Research+Group with the research team from Regions+subsidiary+Highland+Associates.

Regions Bank acquired Highland Associates, Inc., in 2019. Highland is a leading institutional investment firm that provides objective, research-driven investment counsel to not-for-profit health care entities and mission-based organizations. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Bringing the knowledge and experience of these groups together will enable Regions to help our clients better assess a complex and expanding set of assets beyond stocks and bonds,” explained Alan McKnight, Chief Investment Officer for Regions Asset Management. “A key differentiator for Regions is the depth of our teams’ specialty capabilities as we serve a wide range of asset management clients. With our investment research professionals working even more closely with Highland’s team, we are now better able to leverage our collective strengths in delivering highly customized and strategic insights.”

Formed in 2011, Regions’ Investment Research Group (IRG) was designed to support Wealth Management services through comprehensive market research and due diligence on third-party asset managers in equity, fixed income, and alternative investments. Over time, the IRG team took on broader roles, getting involved in setting strategic and tactical asset allocation targets and publishing white papers on timely topics impacting markets and client portfolios.

In 2019, Regions acquired Birmingham-based Highland+Associates%2C+Inc., a leading institutional investment firm providing objective, research-driven investment counsel to not-for-profit health care entities and mission-based organizations. The acquisition complemented Regions’ existing asset management and health care banking practice areas.

Areas of focus among the newly formed Multi-Assets Solutions Group will include the global economy, markets, government policies, and investment strategies. Team members are empowered through Regions’ collective experience in capital markets research, asset allocation, and strategy due diligence.

Additional benefits of the Multi-Assets Solutions Group include:

Improved breadth and depth of asset class and manager coverage

Greater responsiveness to client needs

Streamlined communications

Better scalability – leveraging best practices to serve a broad range of investment clients

“The Multi-Asset Solutions Group is helping set the direction of our investment strategy and risk management at Regions – while also providing timely commentary on the market and investment research best practices,” said Brandon Thurber, chief market strategist for Regions. “By taking this step, we’re providing an even firmer foundation for our clients, supported by thoughtful research and analysis, at a time when tailored financial services and market guidance are arguably more important than ever.”

