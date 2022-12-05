First+Republic+Bank ( NYSE:FRC, Financial), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced it will present at the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference at 1:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at the Conrad New York Downtown in New York City.

Mike Roffler, CEO and President, and Susie Cranston, Chief Operating Officer, will present at the conference. The presentation will be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of First Republic’s website at ir.firstrepublic.com%2Fevents-calendar. In addition to the live webcast, a replay will be available on First Republic’s website for 30 days following the event.

About First Republic Bank

Founded in 1985, First Republic and its subsidiaries offer private banking, private business banking and private wealth management. First Republic specializes in delivering exceptional, relationship-based service and provides a complete line of products, including residential, commercial and personal loans, deposit services, and private wealth management, including investment, brokerage, insurance, trust and foreign exchange services. Services are offered through preferred banking or wealth management offices primarily in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; Jackson, Wyoming; and Bellevue, Washington. First Republic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and KBW Nasdaq Bank Index. For more information, visit firstrepublic.com.

