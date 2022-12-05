Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) announced that Kedar Deshpande, Chief Executive Officer, and Damien Schmitz, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference on November 30, 2022. Kedar Deshpande and Damien Schmitz will participate in a fireside chat at 1:40pm MST. A live audio webcast and replay of the event will be available on the company's investor relations website (investor.groupon.com).

