Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE: ELV) announced today that 21 of its affiliated Medicaid plans are the first in the nation to earn a full three-year accreditation for health equity from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA). The accreditation demonstrates Elevance Health’s commitment to advancing health equity and prioritizing the whole health needs of entire communities of people who have been historically marginalized, economically and socially.

“Advancing health equity is a priority for everyone at Elevance Health, and we hold ourselves accountable for addressing the root causes that drive poor health outcomes,” said Aimée Dailey, President of Medicaid at Elevance Health. “Ninety-three percent of our Medicaid members are now served by a health plan that has earned this health equity accreditation, a scale unmatched in the industry. It’s an opportunity to continue to address the unique needs and improve the health of the diverse communities we serve.”

NCQA Health Equity accreditation “focuses on the foundation of health equity work: building an internal culture that supports the organization’s external health equity work; collecting data that help the organization create and offer language services and provider networks mindful of individuals’ cultural and linguistic needs; and identifying opportunities to reduce health inequities and improve care.”

Elevance Health has a “health equity by design” philosophy through which the organization acts with intentionality to proactively design care and services that demonstrate cultural humility and reduce inequities. As an example, earlier this month, the company enrolled an initial cohort of 20 Medicaid leaders in the Harvard+T.H.+Chan+School+of+Public+Health’s “Leadership Development to Advance Equity in Health Course,” to equip them with the tools and resources needed to address health equity among populations vulnerable to systemic inequity.

“While our ongoing work to advance health equity, specifically with this accreditation, is something to celebrate, it is just the beginning. It’s the foundation from which we will continue to innovate in our partnerships and journey towards designing an ecosystem in which all people, regardless of race or ethnicity, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, and geographic or financial access can receive individualized care that optimizes their health and well-being,” said Dr. Darrell Gray, II, Chief Health Equity Officer at Elevance Health.

The accreditation was earned by Elevance Health affiliates in the following states:

Iowa

Maryland

New Jersey

Tennessee

Texas

Washington

Georgia

Indiana

Kentucky

Arkansas

California

Louisiana

Nebraska

Nevada

Wisconsin

Florida

Virginia

New York

Missouri

West Virginia

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA’s Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA’s website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more-informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com%2FNCQA.org%2F and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fncqa.

About Elevance Health, Inc.

Elevance Health is a lifetime, trusted health partner fueled by its purpose to improve the health of humanity. The company supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey – connecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead healthier lives. Elevance Health’s companies serve more than 119 million people through a diverse portfolio of industry-leading medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and complex care solutions. For more information, please visit www.elevancehealth.com or follow us %40ElevanceHealth+on+Twitter and Elevance+Health+on+LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005407/en/