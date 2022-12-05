Presentation to Focus on Progress of Pan-Coronavirus (Universal) Vaccines to Protect Against Evolving Variants



ATLANTA, GA, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GeoVax Labs, Inc. ( GOVX), a biotechnology company developing vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers, today announced that Mark J. Newman, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of GeoVax, will present at the World Vaccine & Immunotherapy Congress (WVIC) West Coast 2022, taking place November 28-December 1, 2022, in San Diego, California.

Dr. Newman will discuss the design and evaluation of MVA-vectored vaccines against betacoronaviruses and GeoVax’s progress toward producing vaccines that are more potent, induce broader immune responses, function in immunocompromised patients and individuals underserved by existing vaccines and are effective against all COVID-19 variants. He will also discuss GeoVax’s COVID-19 vaccine, GEO-CM04S1, which is currently in two Phase 2 clinical trials, one as a more potent primary vaccine for immunocompromised patients and the other trial as a booster vaccine for healthy patients who have previously received an mRNA vaccine.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine design to broaden effector immune responses

Session: ID Vaccines

Date and Time: Tuesday, November 29, 2:50 p.m. PT

Location: Loews Coronado Bay Resort, San Diego, California

For more information about the WVIC, please visit the event webpage here .

About GeoVax

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies and vaccines for cancers and many of the world’s most threatening infectious diseases. The company’s lead program in oncology is a novel oncolytic solid tumor gene-directed therapy, Gedeptin®, presently in a multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial for advanced head and neck cancers. GeoVax’s lead infectious disease candidate is GEO-CM04S1, a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine targeting high-risk immunocompromised patient populations. Currently in two Phase 2 clinical trials, GEO-CM04S1 is being evaluated as a single-dose, COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised patients such as those suffering from hematologic cancers and other patient populations for whom the current authorized COVID-19 vaccines are insufficient. In addition, GEO-CM04S1 is in a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the vaccine as a more robust, durable COVID-19 booster among healthy patients who previously received the mRNA vaccines. GeoVax has a leadership team who have driven significant value creation across multiple life science companies over the past several decades. For more information, visit our website: www.geovax.com .

For additional information about GeoVax, visit our website: www.geovax.com .

Media Relations Contact:

Gina Cestari

6 Degrees

917-797-7904

[email protected]