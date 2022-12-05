Hilton+Grand+Vacations+Inc. ( NYSE:HGV, Financial), the industry-leading global vacation ownership company, announces that approximately 50 stars from music, entertainment and sports will join the 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Tournament of Champions celebrity field. The annual tournament serves as the LPGA Tour’s season opener and is one of the LPGA’s most-watched events of the year.

This year’s tournament, which features celebrities competing against the top LPGA Tour winners, includes seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens, “Today” show co-hostDylan Dreyer, former Boston Red Sox pitcher and two-time MLB World Series Champion Tim Wakefieldand more.

“This is shaping up to be one of the most exciting rosters we’ve ever seen, with world-class sports and entertainment icons joining our celebrity lineup,” said Mark Wang, president and CEO of Hilton Grand Vacations. “We’re thrilled to continue our commitment to women’s golf by kicking off another incredible LPGA Tour season.”

Celebrity participants competing at the 2023 HGV Tournament of Champions will also include:

World Golf Hall of Famer Annika Sörenstam

NBA All-Star Vince Carter

Former NFL wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald

Pro Football Hall of Famer Marcus Allen

Grammy-nominated country music artist and songwriter Lee Brice

“Ant-Man" actor Michael Peña

MLB World Series Champion John Smoltz

“The Bachelor” TV personality Wells Adams

“The Bachelor” TV personality Ben Higgins

“The Office” actor and comedian Brian Baumgartner

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”actor Alfonso Ribeiro

To celebrate the return of the highly anticipated HGV Tournament of Champions, the company is hosting an exclusive media event on Nov. 28 where several of this year’s esteemed participants will convene to share their predictions for the upcoming tournament. The event, taking place at the renowned Lake Nona Golf & Country Club, features Wakefield, Higgins and Sörenstam. Fresh off her triumph at the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship, Olympic golfer and LPGA Tour winner Jodi Ewart Shadoff will also join the panel.

The HGV Tournament of Champions is legendary for its world-class experiences that extend beyond the course, including an exclusive, three-night private concert series, which will feature R&B icons En Vogue, Grammy-winning country-pop star Maren Morris and pop superstar Ellie Goulding. Pop-culture icon Paris Hilton,EDM vocalist Emma Hewitt and Australian DJ duo NERVO will also perform. The tournament is part of the company’s new experiential events platform, HGV Ultimate Access, which provides members and invited guests with unforgettable vacation experiences designed to appeal to the next generation of travelers. The company hosts thousands of events a year including private concerts, chef dinners and celebrity meet-and-greets.

LPGA Tour winners from the previous two seasonswill compete for $1.5 million in official prize money while celebrities compete for a separate purse of $500,000. The four-day HGV Tournament of Champions will be held on Jan. 19-22, 2023, at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club’s championship golf course in Orlando and will be televised nationally on NBC and Golf Channel.

To learn more about the tournament and inquire about sponsorship opportunities that provide exclusive access to the tournament and concert series, visit www.HGVLPGA.com.

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. As one of Hilton’s 18 premier brands, Hilton Grand Vacations has a reputation for delivering a consistently exceptional standard of service, and unforgettable vacation experiences for guests and more than 725,000 owners. Membership with the Company provides best-in-class programs, exclusive services and maximum flexibility for our Members around the world. For more information, visit www.hiltongrandvacations.com.

About the LPGA

The LPGA is the world’s leading professional golf organization for women, with a goal to change the face of golf by making the sport more accessible and inclusive.

Created in 1950 by 13 Founders, the Association celebrates a diverse and storied history. The LPGA Tour competes across the globe, reaching television audiences in more than 220 countries. The Symetra Tour, the LPGA’s official qualifying tour, consistently produces a pipeline of talent ready for the world stage. The LPGA also holds a joint-venture collaboration with the Ladies European Tour (LET), increasing playing opportunities for female golfers in Europe. Across the three Tours, the LPGA represents players in more than 60 countries.

Additionally, the LPGA Foundation has empowered and supported girls and women since 1991, most notably through LPGA*USGA Girls Golf, the only national program of its kind, which annually engages with nearly 100,000 girls. The LPGA Amateur Golf Association and LPGA Women’s Network provide virtual and in-person connections to female golfers around the world, while LPGA Professionals are educators, business leaders and game changers dedicated to growing the game of golf for everyone.

Follow the LPGA on its U.S. television home, Golf Channel, online at www.LPGA.com and on its mobile+apps. Join the social conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About Lake Nona Golf & Country Club

Recognized as one of the world’s top private golf club communities, Lake Nona Golf & Country Club sits at the heart of Lake Nona, a 17-square-mile, master-planned community comprised of wellness, education, recreation and entertainment offerings. For over 35 years, Lake Nona Golf & Country Club has delivered the highest quality of living in Central Florida, combining natural splendor with a dynamic lifestyle amidst an abundance of luxury estate homes. The unique opportunity to live and play at Lake Nona has attracted a vibrant community of residents and members who enjoy a wealth of amenities, including: a Tom Fazio-designed, championship golf course; a fully equipped golf performance center; a 40,000-square-foot Clubhouse with an 18-room guest lodge; a Bath & Racquet Club with an all-inclusive fitness center, along with state-of-the-art tennis and pickleball courts, a lakeside pool and playground, and a dedicated youth activity center with year-round children’s programming; 24-hour gated security; and outstanding water-based recreation on a trio of waterways. Guided by a continual pursuit of excellence, highlighted by exceptional family experiences and outstanding service, Lake Nona Golf & Country Club will continue to set the benchmark for lifestyle-driven club communities for years to come.

For more information, visit: www.lakenona.club.

About Lake Nona

Planned and developed by the Tavistock Group, Lake Nona is one of the fastest growing and most innovative communities in America. Located in Orlando, Florida, the 17-square-mile community has established a new standard of living for its residents with groundbreaking initiatives around technology, mobility, and wellbeing. Lake Nona is located contiguous to Orlando International Airport in the most visited destination in the U.S. The smart and connected community’s advanced infrastructure and commitment to collaboration has drawn visionary companies and entrepreneurs from across the globe to join its living lab environment accelerating economic growth and opportunity across health and life sciences, education, hospitality, and sports and performance. Lake Nona’s attractive business ecosystem is enhanced by a thriving cultural landscape defined by iconic architecture and engaging public art installations, miles of trails and walkable green spaces, weekly signature events, shopping, dining and entertainment options set amongst Central Florida’s beautiful natural landscape and year-round sunshine.

For more information, visit www.lakenona.com.

