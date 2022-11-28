Thomson Reuters to Host Investor Webcast Today on Westlaw Precision

1 hours ago
TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2022

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) will host an investor webcast to discuss Westlaw Precision today at 2:00 pm EST. The webcast will feature presentations by Steve Hasker, president and chief executive officer, Mike Eastwood, chief financial officer, and senior leaders of the Thomson Reuters Legal Professionals business on the newest version of Westlaw that launched in September 2022.

Registration for the webcast can be found on the Investor Relations section of the Thomson Reuters website. Additionally, an archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service – Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

