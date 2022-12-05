BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid® ( AVID) today announced the promotion of technology services executive Deb Sanders to the role of Chief Customer Officer & Senior Vice President to lead worldwide operations for customer success, customer care, advocacy, learning and overall CX, as well as oversee collaboration with the customer-led Avid Community Association.



Deb Sanders joined Avid as Vice President of Global Customer Care in 2019 with responsibility for the vision, strategy and tactical plans for the global customer care organization supporting thousands of large media enterprises and hundreds of thousands of creative individuals who rely on Avid software and solutions. Her career spans more than 25 years of leading customer-facing teams, transforming service delivery models, and building new service teams to adapt to the changing customer landscape. She has held leadership positions in technical support, field services and managed services delivery within medium and large enterprises in multiple industries (IT, security, networking) and geographies. Deb earned her MS in Technology Commercialization from the University of Texas, McCombs School of Business, and her BS in Chemical Engineering from the University of New Mexico.

Jeff Rosica, Avid’s CEO & President commented, “Deb naturally inspires confidence from our customers and motivates our teams. I’m thrilled that we can promote our proven talent while we continue Avid’s growth through subscription delivery and expansion of our SaaS offerings and cloud deployments for the world’s media creators.”

Deb ascends to the executive leadership role previously held by Kathy-Anne “KAM” McManus, former Chief Customer Experience Officer, who has left Avid to accept a new professional opportunity. KAM moves on with extreme gratitude from Avid for her numerous contributions in the drive toward a more modern service organization, digital transformation, and a more CX-centric company culture.

Deb Sanders commented, “Caring for Avid’s discerning customers everywhere in film, television, music and education is an awesome responsibility. What excites me more than anything else in stepping into this role is that I’m surrounded by the most extraordinary people who possess unprecedented, specialized knowledge about how media creation works now and how it will evolve. I look forward to leading our many talented people as we transform Avid service delivery for our customers.”

