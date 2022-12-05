All amounts are in US dollars unless stated otherwise

BROSSARD, QC / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2022 / G Mining Ventures Corp. ("GMIN" or the "Corporation") (TSXV:GMIN) (OTCQX:GMINF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Carlos Vilhena to its Board of Directors on November 24, 2022.

Mr. Vilhena has been appointed as the second nominee of La Mancha Investments S.à r.l. ("La Mancha" or the "Investor"), pursuant to the terms of an investor rights agreement (the "IRA") between the Corporation and the Investor, which is further described in the news release of the Corporation dated July 18, 2022, and a copy of which was filed under GMIN's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

Louis-Pierre Gignac, President & Chief Executive Officer of GMIN, commented: "We are pleased to welcome Carlos to the GMIN team. As one of the top mining law practitioners in Brazil, Carlos' deep understanding of the legal landscape in Brazil adds a critical set of skills to our board as we advance construction activities on our fully permitted and financed Tocantinzinho ("TZ") Project in Pará State. Engineering and construction at TZ continue to progress substantially according to planned schedule and budget, and we look forward to continuing to contribute significant value to the local communities through this significant project for the State of Pará."

Mr. Vilhena is a lawyer and a partner at the law firm of Pinheiro Neto Advogados, based in Brasilia, Brazil, where he is the administrative managing partner of the local office. Mr. Vilhena also heads the firm's mineral resources law and government relations practices, and he has repeatedly been recognized as one of the top mining law practitioners in Brazil by a number of publications, including the International Who's Who of Mining Lawyers published by Who's Who Legal, the Latin Lawyer, Chambers and Legal 500. He is the secretary of the Foundation for Natural Resources and Energy Law1 and the Publication Officer of the Section for Energy, Environment, Natural Resources and Infrastructure Law of the International Bar Association. He is also a director of TriStar Gold Inc. Mr. Vilhena holds an LLM degree in Natural Resources Law from the Centre for Energy, Petroleum, and Mineral Law and Policy of the University of Dundee, Scotland and an LLB from the University of Brasilia Law School.

Mr. Vilhena was granted 201,887 incentive stock options (the "Options"), each Option being exercisable at a price of C$0.66, vesting in three equal annual instalments commencing on the grant date, and having a term of five years. The Options were granted pursuant to the Company's stock option plan.

1Formerly the Rocky Mountain Mineral Law Foundation

Timetable and Next Steps

With the TZ project financing closed, the Corporation is focused on the following activities:

Remaining infill and exploration drilling program in Q4-22;

Completion of detailed engineering through H1-23;

Issuance of inaugural ESG report in 2023; and

Expected first gold production in H2-24 with the first year of full production in 2025.

About G Mining Ventures Corp.

G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSXV: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal projects, to capitalize on the value uplift from successful mine development. GMIN is well-positioned to grow into the next mid-tier precious metals producer by leveraging strong access to capital and proven development expertise. GMIN is currently anchored by its flagship Tocantinzinho Project in mining friendly and prospective Pará State, Brazil.

About La Mancha and La Mancha Resource Fund SCSp

La Mancha is a wholly-owned subsidiary of La Mancha Resource Fund SCSp (the "Fund"), a Luxembourg-based deep-value fund advised by La Mancha Resource Capital LLP dedicated primarily to investments in the precious and energy transition metals space. La Mancha's head office is located at 31-33 Avenue Pasteur L-2311 Luxembourg.

About La Mancha Resource Capital LLP

La Mancha Resource Capital LLP advises the Fund on strategic investments made in publicly-listed and private royalty and mining companies with a global outlook. La Mancha Resource Capital LLP is a long-term minded investment advisor, with a mandate to support mining companies by providing long-term equity capital as well as operational and board level expertise, to further portfolio company performance and expansion.

La Mancha Resource Capital LLP is an Appointed Representative of G10 Capital Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 648953).

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws and are based on expectations and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation:

The bearing of the new director's experience and skills on the Corporation's advancement of the TZ project; The TZ project to progress substantially in accordance with planned schedule and budget; The TZ project to contribute significant value to the local communities and being significant for the State of Para; and Generally, the contents of the above sections entitled "Timetable and Next Steps" and "About G Mining Ventures Corp.".

Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions include, without limitation, those underlying the items listed on the above section entitled "About G Mining Ventures Corp.".

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that, notably but without limitation, the Corporation will (i) advance construction in accordance to budget and schedule, (ii) bring the Project into commercial production or (iii) become a mid-tier precious metals producer, as future events could differ materially from what is currently anticipated by the Corporation.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in the Corporation's other filings with the securities regulators of Canada including, but not limited to, the cautionary statements made in the relevant sections of the Corporation's (i) Annual Information Form dated June 3, 2022, for the financial year ended December 31, 2021, and (ii) Management Discussion & Analysis. The Corporation cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive, and new, unforeseeable risks may arise from time to time. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

