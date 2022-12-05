Table Trac Announces Cash Dividend

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

MINNETONKA, Minn., Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Table Trac Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQX: TBTC) today announced that its board of directors has declared a cash dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.02 per share. The dividend is payable on December 27, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 9, 2022.

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops and sells casino information and management systems. The company has systems installed in North, South, and Central America, as well as Australia and the Caribbean. More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


ti?nf=ODcwNDQ3MSM1Mjg1NjY2IzIxOTc3MTI=
Table-Trac-Inc-.png
For more information:
Robert Siqveland
Table Trac, Inc.
952-548-8877
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles