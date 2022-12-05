Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has appointed David McCulloch as its new Vice President and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, effective today.

McCulloch is a 20-year Bay Area resident who comes to PG&E with deep experience in corporate communications and marketing at a range of companies in the energy and technology sectors. Most recently, he led communications for X’s moonshot to decarbonize the electric grid through advanced simulation and modeling technologies. X is a subsidiary of Alphabet.

McCulloch also has held marketing and communications leadership roles at Hitachi’s global tech subsidiary Hitachi Vantara, fuel cell company Bloom Energy, and General Electric, where he focused on issues at the crossroads of electricity and artificial intelligence. Before that, he led global public relations at Cisco and was an executive leader with global technology PR agency Text 100.

In his new role, McCulloch will oversee how PG&E communicates with the 16 million people it serves in Northern and Central California. This includes keeping customers and others informed about PG&E’s progress in delivering safe, reliable energy; ways the company is helping customers save money on their bills; and how PG&E is harnessing innovation to achieve its bold climate goals. He also will oversee PG&E’s marketing efforts to encourage customer participation in programs that promote energy efficiency, provide income-qualified bill discounts, and support electric vehicle owners, among others.

“We are excited to bring David aboard as we work to build trust with our customers and hometowns by shining a light on all of the ways we support them—whether it’s through investing in our energy systems or providing programs that help them take control of their energy use and costs,” said PG&E’s Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Marlene Santos.

“PG&E has an essential role to play in California, and globally, as a convener of ideas and as a catalyst for energy innovation that better serves our customers and our planet. I’m excited to help bring that same spirit of innovation to how we communicate and engage with our customers and everyone we’re partnering with in building the future of energy,” McCulloch said.

McCulloch has been recognized as North America Public Relations Professional of the Year by PRWeek, was part of Cisco’s PR team that was selected as PRWeek’s In-House Team of the Year and is a past President of the Public Relations Society of America’s Silicon Valley Chapter.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG%26amp%3BE+Corporation ( NYSE:PCG, Financial), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com%2Fnews.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005692/en/