LONDON, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COMPASS Pathways plc ( CMPS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that management will hold a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference at 9:15am ET on 30 November 2022.



A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible from the “Events” page of the Investors section of the COMPASS website. The replay of the webcast will be accessible for 30 days following the event. For more information, please visit ir.compasspathways.com.

About COMPASS Pathways



COMPASS Pathways plc ( CMPS) is a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin therapy, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has received Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) designation in the UK for treatment-resistant depression (TRD). We have completed a phase 2b clinical trial of psilocybin therapy for TRD in 22 sites across Europe and North America and we are preparing to commence a phase 3 program by the end of 2022. This phase 2b trial was the largest randomised, controlled, double-blind psilocybin therapy clinical trial ever conducted, and our topline data showed a statistically significant (p<0.001) and clinically relevant improvement in depressive symptom severity after three weeks for patients who received a single high dose of COMP360 psilocybin with psychological support. We are also running phase 2 clinical trials of COMP360 psilocybin therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and anorexia nervosa. COMPASS is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in New York and San Francisco in the US. Our vision is a world of mental wellbeing. www.compasspathways.com

Availability of other information about COMPASS Pathways

