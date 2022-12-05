Sale of Rotor Riot and Fat Shark Holdings focuses Red Cat’s efforts on military and defense



Management to Host Shareholder Video Update Call Live From Teal Drone Factory on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 4:15pm ET to Discuss Proposed Transaction

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. ( RCAT)(“Red Cat” or the “Company”), a provider of highly sophisticated and complex small unmanned vehicles to militaries and businesses globally, announces today that it has entered into a Stock Purchase Agreement (the “SPA”) with Unusual Machines, Inc. (“Unusual Machines”) for the purchase and sale of its consumer division consisting of Rotor Riot and Fat Shark Holdings, the Company’s recreational and hobbyist drones and first-person-view goggles subsidiaries.

The SPA followed an internal review of the Company’s military and enterprise opportunities to focus the Company’s efforts on its Made in America Class 1 ISR Drone development program and the Company’s Golden Eagle I, Golden Eagle II, Four Ship, and swarm software under development. Under terms of the stock purchase agreement (SPA) and upon satisfaction of the requisite closing conditions, including shareholder approval, Unusual Machines will purchase Rotor Riot and Fat Shark Holdings from Red Cat for $18 million in cash and securities of Unusual Machines. The purchase price will consist of $5 million in cash, $2.5 million in a convertible senior note of Unusual Machines, and $10.5 million in Series A convertible preferred stock of Unusual, payable at closing. Both the convertible senior note and convertible preferred stock of Unusual Machines will be convertible into shares of Unusual Machines. In addition, closing of the SPA is subject to successful completion of an initial public offering by Unusual Machines in the minimum amount of $15 million and approval by Nasdaq of listing of Unusual Machine’s common stock.

“The sale of Rotor Riot and Fat Shark Holdings will allow us to focus our efforts and capital on military and defense,” commented Red Cat CEO Jeff Thompson. “Our recent partnerships with Tomahawk Robotics and Reveal Technology gives the Warfighter a complete ‘Made in USA’ system with 360 degrees of situational awareness, multi-ship control of four vehicles by one operator, and rapid intelligence at the tactical edge. This transaction will strengthen our already healthy balance sheet with additional non-dilutive capital to help us execute our rapid growth.”

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat provides drone-based products, services, and solutions through its four subsidiaries and services the enterprise, military, and consumer markets. Teal Drones is a leader in unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), and its Golden Eagle is one of only a few drones approved by the Department of Defense for reconnaissance, public safety and inspection applications. Skypersonic's technology enables drones to complete inspection services in locations where GPS is not available, yet still record and transmit data even while being operated from thousands of miles away. Fat Shark is a leading provider of First Person View (FPV) video goggles. Rotor Riot, LLC is a reseller of FPV drones and equipment, primarily to the consumer marketplace. Learn more at https://www.redcatholdings.com.

