Enfusion, Inc. (“Enfusion”) (NYSE: ENFN), a leading provider of cloud-based investment management software and services, today announced that Stephen Dorton has resigned from his position as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 6, 2023, in order to pursue another career opportunity, and not due to any disagreement with Enfusion’s operations, policies or practices.

“On behalf of everyone at Enfusion, I would like to thank Steve for his contributions during his tenure as CFO, a time during which the company has undergone breathtaking growth and transformation,” said Oleg Movchan, Interim Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors. “Steve will stay on through the remainder of the fiscal year to ensure a smooth transition. He leaves behind strong accounting, financial planning, and financial control teams that are well-positioned to support and evolve all related capabilities moving forward. We wish Steve success in his future endeavors.”

Mr. Movchan also noted that, as part of its succession planning strategy, Enfusion maintains relationships with a number of executive search firms. He indicated that the Board of Directors had initiated discussions with several qualified CFO candidates and would conduct a search until such time as a new CFO is appointed.

As previously announced, Enfusion continues to see strong demand for its mission critical, cloud native solutions. Enfusion reiterates its outlook for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, as provided in its earnings release dated November 10, 2022.

About Enfusion

Enfusion’s investment management software-as-a-service platform removes traditional information boundaries, uniting front-, middle- and back-office teams on one cloud-native system. Through its software, analytics, and middle/back-office managed services, Enfusion creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility, and powering growth. Enfusion partners with over 800 investment managers from 10 global offices spanning four continents.

