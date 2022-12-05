Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) today announced that Adrian Mitchell, chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference. The fireside chat will take place at 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of the Macy’s, Inc. website at www.macysinc.com%2Finvestors. A recording of the webcast will be available on the same website following the event.

About Macy’s, Inc.

At Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M), we are a trusted source for quality brands at great values from off-price to luxury. Across our iconic nameplates, including Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury, we help our customers express their unique style and celebrate special moments, big and small. Headquartered in New York City, we operate one of retail’s largest e-commerce businesses integrated with a nationwide footprint to deliver the most convenient and seamless shopping experience. Our purpose is to create a brighter future with bold representation – so we can realize the full potential of every one of us. For more information, visit macysinc.com.

