BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (“Synchronoss” or the “Company”) ( SNCR), a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging, and digital products and platforms, today announced that it has been named a finalist for the Corporate Citizen of the Year category for the Sync Cares program. The NJBIZ awards program honors companies and individuals for outstanding accomplishments in helping the state’s business community grow and prosper.

Synchronoss introduced the Sync Cares program this year to bring employees and leadership together to lend their time and talent to support causes and communities around the globe. Employees in New Jersey, Dublin, Bangalore, London, and Melbourne partnered with local organizations to provide services to the community by sorting recycling, holding book drives, cleaning up parks and a city farm, creating weekend bags for a children’s hospital and organizing donations at food banks. Over 100 employees from five different countries volunteered over 300 hours to give back to their communities.

“We are proud and honored to be named as a finalist for the 2022 NJBIZ Business of the Year award,” said Synchronoss President and CEO, Jeff Miller. “Our Sync Cares program has proven to be a success in its first year as our team came together to give back to the communities where we live and work across five different countries. I am grateful that our team takes such great pride in Sync Cares, and we look forward to building upon the program for years to come.”

The winners will be recognized at an awards ceremony on Tuesday, December 13 at The Palace at Somerset Park. To view the list of finalists, click here: https://njbiz.com/njbiz-reveals-2022-business-of-the-year-award-honorees/

About Synchronoss

Synchronoss Technologies ( SNCR) builds software that empowers companies around the world to connect with their subscribers in trusted and meaningful ways. The company’s collection of products helps streamline networks, simplify onboarding, and engage subscribers to unleash new revenue streams, reduce costs and increase speed to market. Hundreds of millions of subscribers trust Synchronoss products to stay in sync with the people, services, and content they love. Learn more at www.synchronoss.com.

