NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1stdibs.com, Inc. ( DIBS), a leading marketplace for extraordinary design, announced today that CEO David Rosenblatt and CFO Tom Etergino will present at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of these sessions will be featured on the company's Investor Relations website (investors.1stdibs.com).

About 1stDibs
1stDibs is a leading online marketplace for connecting design lovers with highly coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion.

Investor Relations Contact:
Kevin LaBuz, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Development
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Jennifer Miller
[email protected]

