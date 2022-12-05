WEX (NYSE: WEX), the global commerce platform that simplifies the business of running a business, today announced the launch of the WEX Motorpass+Driver+App in Australia to help Aussie small to medium sized businesses (SMBs) tackle rising fuel prices and save money on the operation of their fleet vehicles.

The WEX Motorpass Driver App allows fleet vehicle drivers and employees in sectors including, but not limited to, construction, retail, manufacturing, and transport to find the best fuel prices closest to them - in real-time and at the touch of a button. The app can be downloaded on iOS and Android.

The launch of WEX Motorpass Driver App comes at a time when rising fuel prices and interest rates are impacting Australian SMBs. Petrol prices have exceeded $2 a litre at times this year, and the termination of the fuel excise in September means that the full tax on fuel has been reapplied.

“We’re launching the WEX Motorpass Driver App at a time when businesses are looking to save precious revenue where possible,” said Matthew Arthur, Vice President Fleet Asia Pacific at WEX. “For any small business operating a fleet, be it an online retailer, plumbing business, manufacturer, or the like – fuel can be a major cost. The WEX Motorpass Driver App ensures these businesses, and their drivers, can always find the most cost effective price available. The revenue saved can be used by business owners for multiple purposes, including investment for growth or back into the business.”

The WEX Motorpass Driver App, which soft launched in Australia in January and has been running in beta, is already used by one of Australia's largest automotive cooperatives, Capricorn. Capricorn offers its members – which includes small automotive businesses – a broad range of services to help them better manage their business and save time and money. “The Motorpass Drivers App is a fantastic tool for our members. It provides convenience and value, helping them to deliver better outcomes for their business. We will continue to encourage all Capricorn Fuel Card holders to download it. I know I use it whenever it is time to fill up to get the best value for money,” said Brad Gannon, CEO Automotive at Capricorn.

The WEX Motorpass Driver App complements, and works in tandem with, WEX’s Motorpass Card – one of Australia’s most widely accepted cards for fuel and vehicle-related expenses. The app is simple for businesses and fleet drivers to set up and navigate. Drivers simply log in with their WEX Motorpass Card number and can gain real-time pricing insights on fuel at thousands of locations across the country.

For more information and to download the app, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wexinc.com%2Fmotorpass%2Ffeatures-benefits%2Four-mobile-apps%2F

