TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor ( NVTS), the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company and industry leader in GaN power ICs and SiC technology, announced its participation in a Taiwan Investor Meeting hosted by MESH Ventures. Navitas was recently ranked the 75th fastest-growing company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™.



In-person schedule: Wednesday December 7th from 1:30pm-4pm Taiwan time

1:30-2:15pm - Presentation by Navitas CEO and co-founder, Gene Sheridan

2:15-2:35pm - Fireside Chat: Gene Sheridan and Edward Chyau

2:35-2:55pm - Q&A

2:55-4:00pm - Networking

Location: Le Méridien Taipei (Leo Room) No. 38, Songren Rd, Xinyi District, Taipei City, Taiwan 110.

Please register at: https://mesh.vc/navitas-2022-12

A recording will be available later via the Navitas investor website, ir.navitassemi.com

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor ( NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include mobile, consumer, data center, EV, solar, wind, smart grid, and industrial. Over 185 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Over 65 million GaN units have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures, and Navitas introduced the industry’s first and only 20-year warranty. Navitas is the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

