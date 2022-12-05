WALTHAM, Mass. and BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cogent Biosciences, Inc. ( COGT), a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases, today announced the appointment of Rachael Easton, MD, Ph.D., Vice President, Head of Clinical Development.



"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Easton to Cogent as we continue to develop bezuclastinib in Systemic Mastocytosis and GIST,” said Andrew Robbins, the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Dr. Easton is an accomplished physician-scientist who brings a wealth of experience in both early and late-stage clinical development across multiple therapeutic areas. Her background and knowledge will allow us to thoughtfully advance our programs as we work towards bringing important therapies to patients with genetically defined diseases.”

Prior to joining Cogent, Dr. Easton was Group Senior Medical Director, Oncology Clinical Development at GSK​. Prior to GSK, she held clinical development roles of increasing responsibility at Immunocore and Sanofi. Before transitioning into the biotechnology industry, Dr. Easton was an instructor at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine where she conducted research in growth and metabolism and provided outpatient care for patients with endocrine disorders. She earned her MD and Ph.D. in Molecular and Cellular Biology from Washington University School of Medicine, and her B.S. in Chemistry from Washington and Lee University.

Inducement Equity Award

In connection with Dr. Easton’s appointment, Cogent granted her an inducement equity award in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The award was granted pursuant to Cogent’s 2020 Inducement Plan and was approved by the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors, made up entirely of independent directors, as an inducement material to Dr. Easton entering into employment with Cogent. The award consists of a nonqualified option to purchase 51,000 shares of Cogent common stock with a 10-year term, an exercise price equal to the closing price of Cogent’s common stock on the first day of Dr. Easton’s employment, and vesting over four years with 25% vesting on the 1-year anniversary of Dr. Easton’s employment and the remainder vesting monthly thereafter.

About Cogent Biosciences, Inc.

Cogent Biosciences is a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. The most advanced clinical program, bezuclastinib, is a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17. KIT D816V is responsible for driving systemic mastocytosis, a serious disease caused by unchecked proliferation of mast cells. Exon 17 mutations are also found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), a type of cancer with strong dependence on oncogenic KIT signaling. In addition to bezuclastinib, the Cogent Research Team is developing a portfolio of novel targeted therapies to help patients fighting serious, genetically driven diseases initially targeting FGFR2 and ErbB2. Cogent Biosciences is based in Waltham, MA and Boulder, CO.

Contact:

Christi Waarich

Senior Director, Investor Relations

[email protected]

617-830-1653