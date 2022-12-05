Appian to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian ( APPN) announced today that management will be presenting and hosting meetings with institutional investors at the following upcoming conferences.

  • Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference. The presentation/fireside chat is scheduled for Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 4:25 p.m., Pacific Time.

  • Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference. The presentation/fireside chat is scheduled for Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 9:15 a.m., Pacific Time.

The presentations will be webcast live, and replays will be available for a limited time under the "News and Events " section of the Company's investor relations website at http://investors.appian.com.

About Appian

Appian is the unified platform for change. We accelerate customers' businesses by discovering, designing, and automating their most important processes. The Appian Low-Code Platform combines the key capabilities needed to get work done faster, Process Mining + Workflow + Automation, in a unified low-code platform. Appian is open, enterprise-grade and trusted by industry leaders. For more information, visit https://appian.com.

Investor Contact
Srinivas Anantha, CFA
703-442-8844
[email protected]

Media Contact
Ben Farrell
703-442-1067
[email protected]

Source: Appian Corporation

