DFIN to Participate in the D.A. Davidson FinTech & Payments Spotlight Conference

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Nov. 28, 2022

CHICAGO, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE: DFIN), a leading global risk and compliance solutions company, announced today that company management participate in the D.A. Davidson FinTech & Payments Spotlight Conference in New York on December 8, 2022.

Donnelley_Financial_Solutions_Logo.jpg

Dan Leib, CEO, and Dave Gardella, CFO will participate in a fireside chat at 11:45 AM EST. A link to the live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Company's Investor Relations home page at investor.dfinsolutions.com.

For those unable to listen live, a webcast replay will be archived on DFIN's Investor Relations website after the call.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN)
DFIN is a leading global risk and compliance solutions company. We provide domain expertise, enterprise software, and data analytics for every stage of our clients' business and investment lifecycles. Markets fluctuate, regulations evolve, technology advances, and through it all, DFIN delivers confidence with the right solutions in moments that matter. Learn about DFIN's end-to-end risk and compliance solutions online at DFINsolutions.com or you can also follow us on Twitter @DFINSolutions or on LinkedIn.

favicon.png?sn=CG48165&sd=2022-11-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dfin-to-participate-in-the-da-davidson-fintech--payments-spotlight-conference-301688030.html

SOURCE Donnelley Financial LLC

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG48165&Transmission_Id=202211281700PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG48165&DateId=20221128
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles