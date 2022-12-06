Amplitude%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPL), a leading digital analytics platform, today announced the appointment of Mark Velthuis as Vice President of Sales for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ). With a track record of driving growth in the region and building high-performing teams, Velthuis will lead business development in APJ, overseeing sales and revenue growth. He will report to Matt Heinz, Amplitude’s Chief Revenue Officer.

“Your product is the best and most efficient way to grow, and it is the reason companies win or lose in the long term. So during times of economic uncertainty, it is essential that companies in APJ and around the world continue to invest in their product. That’s where Amplitude can help. We give visibility into the entire customer journey so teams can build better product experiences that lead to the right business outcomes, whether that’s increased engagement, retention, or sales,” said Heinz. “Mark deeply understands the complex business problems faced by companies in APJ and he has firsthand experience helping companies at Amplitude’s stage scale. Under Mark’s leadership, Amplitude will be ready to capture the growing demand for digital analytics in the region.”

An accomplished market development leader in the technology industry, Velthuis was most recently President of APAC at Jedox, an enterprise performance management platform. At Jedox, he tripled annual contract value sales within the region in three years. Prior to that, he was Vice President of Partnership Sales and Market Development for APJ at Commvault, where he oversaw all indirect sales channels in Asia Pacific and Japan. Before that, he served as Senior Director of Market Development in APJ at Dell EMC, where he led the market development sales team and spearheaded new market creation in the region.

“I’ve spent more than 15 years watching companies in Asia digitally transform, and there is a massive need for a product like Amplitude. Leaders need to understand the impact of their digital product investments so they can make the right bets and create products that people love,” said Velthuis. “I have always been an admirer of talent, and the Amplitude team is second to none. Combined with the #1-ranked product analytics solution, I’m confident we have all the right ingredients to make Amplitude the essential platform for APJ’s product, data, engineering, and growth leaders.”

Amplitude’s APJ headquarters is in Singapore, but it also has employees based in Australia, Japan, and across the region. Companies like onthelook in South Korea, Loco in India, WeMoney in Australia, and BandLab in Singapore rely on Amplitude and were recently recognized in its annual Product+Report. Check out the report for more information on the trends, industries, strategies, and products dominating the digital landscape in APJ and around the world.

About Amplitude

Amplitude is a leading digital analytics platform. More than 1,900 customers, including Atlassian, Chick-fil-A, Marks & Spencer, NBCUniversal, Shopify, and Under Armour rely on Amplitude to gain self-service visibility into the entire customer journey. When teams understand how people are using their product, they can deliver better product experiences. With Amplitude, teams can understand what product features are working, where users are getting stuck, and what actions lead to the right outcomes. Nothing is more critical to driving revenue growth. Amplitude is the best-in-class analytics solution for product, data, and marketing teams, ranked #1 in multiple categories in G2’s 2022 Fall Report. Learn how to optimize your digital products and business at amplitude.com.

