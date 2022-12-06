LAS VEGAS, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HashiCorp is excited to announce it is a recipient of a 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Award, recognizing leaders around the globe playing a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS).



Announced during a Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2022, the Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners, whose business models have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they work with customers.

Cloud infrastructure demands a new approach to security, commonly called ‘zero trust security’, which is predicated on trusting nothing, and authenticating and authorizing everything. HashiCorp products including HashiCorp Vault, Consul, and Boundary provide an identity-based solution to apply this approach to security, providing an added layer for companies looking to secure their infrastructure, applications, and data as they adopt the cloud.

“HashiCorp is honored to receive the Security Partner of the Year award from AWS,” said Armon Dadgar, co-founder and CTO, HashiCorp. “Our zero trust security products enable identity-based access across cloud infrastructure, applications, and networking. We look forward to continued work with AWS to help customers securely adopt and operate in the cloud.”

For the first time, Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across a number of award categories and specialization areas awarded at both the regional and global level where all AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination.

The AWS Partner Network (APN), is a global program, focused on helping companies build successful AWS-based businesses or solutions by providing business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market support. The APN includes independent software vendors (ISVs) and systems integrators (SIs) around the world, with AWS Partner participation growing significantly during the past 12 months.

“AWS Partners are at the center of unlocking value for global customers, across a wide range of industries,” said Ruba Borno, vice president, Worldwide Channels and Alliances at AWS. “We are honored to launch the inaugural Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards, and thank all the nominees and winners for accelerating our customers’ cloud transformation journey.”

A panel of AWS experts selected the winners based on strict criteria. HashiCorp is excited to announce it has received the Security Partner of the Year Award in North America, recognizing top partners with the Security Competency. The award recognizes a Partner who has proven customer success securing every stage of cloud adoption, from initial migration through ongoing day-to-day management.

HashiCorp is sponsoring AWS re:Invent and is present in the exhibition hall at Booth #3410, directly across from the Developer Lounge and next to the Public Sector Pavilion. Visit the booth to chat with technical experts, watch daily demos, and learn the latest on HashiCorp integrations with AWS: https://events.hashicorp.com/reinvent2022

To learn more about HashiCorp’s full suite of zero trust products, including Vault, Consul, and Boundary, please visit: https://www.hashicorp.com/solutions/zero-trust-security

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp is a leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software. The HashiCorp software suite enables organizations to adopt consistent workflows and create a system of record for automating the cloud: infrastructure provisioning, security, networking, and application deployment. HashiCorp’s portfolio of products includes Vagrant™, Packer™, Terraform®, Vault™, Consul®, Nomad™, Boundary™, and Waypoint™. HashiCorp offers products as open source, enterprise, and as managed cloud services. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, though most of HashiCorp employees work remotely, strategically distributed around the globe. For more information, visit hashicorp.com or follow HashiCorp on Twitter @HashiCorp.

All product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

HashiCorp Media & Analyst Contact

Kate Lehman

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cd2b0ba1-b0e9-4b81-b3ca-fc4ed9e8f275