Radian Group Inc. ( NYSE:RDN, Financial) today announced its 2022 “Opens Doors Opens Hearts” fundraising campaign generated $154,580 to benefit the MBA+Opens+Doors+Foundation. The annual fundraising initiative hosted by Radian is designed to create awareness and drive donations for the foundation’s Home Grant Program, which provides mortgage and rental assistance to those caring for a critically ill or injured child.

This year, nearly 300 donors contributed more than $77,000 to the “Opens Doors Opens Hearts” campaign, exceeding the fundraising goal set by the company. All funds raised as part of the campaign are being matched by Radian to amplify the impact.

“All of us at Radian are proud to witness the outpouring of support for the MBA Opens Doors Foundation during this year’s tremendously successful fundraising campaign,” said Radian Chief Executive Officer Rick Thornberry. “To everyone who contributed and helped get the word out, we offer our heartfelt thanks—your generosity will provide such an important helping hand for families when they need it the most. On this Giving Tuesday, our hearts are full knowing that the Radian community, including our team, families, business partners and friends, has stepped up to give to this incredible organization.”

Created by the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) in 2011, the MBA Opens Doors Foundation helps vulnerable families with critically ill or injured children stay in their homes while a child is in treatment. Through its Home Grant Program, it provides families in need of mortgage or rental payment assistance with monthly grants of up to $2,500. Radian is a longstanding supporter of the foundation.

This fall, the MBA Opens Doors Foundation named Radian Chief Executive Officer Rick Thornberry as its 2022 MBA+Opens+Doors+Community+Champion. The annual award recognizes an individual, group or company for their outstanding work in support of the Opens Doors Foundation’s mission. Thornberry also joined+the+foundation%26rsquo%3Bs+board+of+directors in January 2022.

Since 2018, Radian has hosted an annual fundraising campaign to benefit the MBA Opens Doors Foundation, encouraging donations through creative social media challenges. To date, Radian’s annual fundraiser initiative has generated more than $650,000 in support for the organization. The fundraising effort has grown year-over-year, raising 36% more in donations in 2022 than the previous year.

In 2019, the company helped the MBA Opens Doors Foundation launch an alliance with the Children%26rsquo%3Bs+Hospital+of+Philadelphia (CHOP). Radian has made a $400,000 commitment over four years to fund the Opens Doors partnership with CHOP.

Additionally, for more than 10 years, Radian has been a lead sponsor of Concert MBA, a benefit concert and auction for the MBA Opens Doors Foundation that has brought artists including Keith Urban, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, James Taylor, Sheryl Crow, OneRepublic, Five for Fighting’s John Ondrasik, and Hootie & the Blowfish’s Darius Rucker to the Annual MBA Convention.

Radian’s Corporate Citizenship Program

Radian’s Corporate Citizenship Program was developed to encourage and support the generosity and community involvement of its employees. Since its inception, the program—through both company and employee contributions—has provided significant financial support to charities across the country. The program consists of three components:

Corporate Contributions – Charitable contributions made by Radian to non-profit organizations, which include direct corporate contributions and sponsorship of charitable events.

– Charitable contributions made by Radian to non-profit organizations, which include direct corporate contributions and sponsorship of charitable events. Matching Gifts – Charitable contributions made by Radian to a non-profit organization that mirror donations made by employees to the same organization.

– Charitable contributions made by Radian to a non-profit organization that mirror donations made by employees to the same organization. Community Connection – Radian’s community-based program, Radian Connected, offers employees an opportunity to serve their local communities through volunteerism.

In addition to the Opens Doors Foundation, Radian has made significant charitable corporate contributions to the Center+for+Disaster+Philanthropy, the Gary+Sinise+Foundation, Toys+for+Tots, The+Human+Rights+Campaign and UNICEF+USA among other organizations. The company holds an annual holiday giving campaign, Radian Gives, and will make a donation to the charity of your choice from a selection of causes at radiangives.com.

Radian’s commitment to charitable work is a component of its broader Corporate+Responsibility+Program, which focuses on supporting the company’s commitment to environmental, health and safety, corporate social responsibility, corporate governance, equity, sustainability and other public policy matters relevant to the company and its operations. This program aligns with Radian’s company-wide commitments to continue to be responsible corporate citizens with a positive impact in the community and with the people it serves.

About Radian

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, title, valuation, asset management and other real estate services. We are powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk. Visit %3Cb%3Eradian.com%3C%2Fb%3E and %3Cb%3Ehomegenius.com%3C%2Fb%3E to learn more about how Radian and its pioneering homegenius platform are building a smarter future for mortgage and real estate services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005251/en/