Ryder+System%2C+Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply+chain, dedicated+transportation, and commercial fleet+management solutions, is proud to announce the company’s annual United+Way workplace campaign contributions for 2022 totaled $1 million—setting a record in the company’s more than 40-year history supporting United Way. The total 2022 donation includes employee pledges and a contribution from the Ryder Charitable Foundation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005089/en/

Ryder's annual United Way campaign is organized by employee volunteers who plan and execute five days of fundraising activities. Providing support and giving back in the communities where Ryder employees live and work is an inherent part of the culture at Ryder. (Photo: Business Wire

Each year, the workplace giving campaign is organized by Ryder executives and employee volunteers who plan and execute five days of fundraising activities, with donations being made through an online pledge portal. This year’s campaign, themed “Building a Stronger Community, Together,” was the third year the company implemented a fully virtual campaign for its more than 42,000 employees across the United States.

“It is continually an honor to watch Ryder employees go above and beyond to demonstrate how great the spirit of giving is across the company,” says Ryder Chairman and CEO Robert Sanchez. “This year, we saw record employee participation and, for the first time in the 40-plus-year United Way relationship, Ryder will donate $1 million to the United Way to support local communities across the country where Ryder employees work and live. That is a tremendous accomplishment thanks to our amazing people, the Ryder teams involved with promoting and encouraging employee participation, and to the leadership of our campaign chair, Sandy Hodes.”

Funds raised through the annual campaign go to carefully vetted programs and organizations across the country, focusing on health, education, and financial stability. United Way uses these funds to find needs in the communities they support where they will be best served.

“We are extremely grateful to our long-standing partner Ryder, and its employees, that support the vital work of United Way in communities around the country,” says president & CEO of United Way Miami, Symeria T. Hudson. “The $1 million contribution is a significant high-water mark for Ryder, joining only the most committed organizations that support the wellbeing of their communities.”

“Every year, we ask Ryder employees to support the United Way, and every year our organization responds with a generosity that is both inspiring and humbling. This year was no different,” adds Sandy Hodes, Ryder’s senior vice president, chief procurement officer and corporate development officer. “Providing support and giving back in the communities where Ryder employees work and live is an inherent part of our culture at Ryder. Our support will go to educational, healthcare, and financial resiliency organizations and initiatives that are doing the most to help communities. It will go toward helping people—our friends and neighbors—who simply need a little assistance making ends meet.”

About Ryder

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply+chain, dedicated+transportation, and fleet+management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used+vehicle+sales, professional+drivers, transportation+services, freight+brokerage, warehousing+and+distribution, e-commerce+fulfillment, and last+mile+delivery services, to some of the world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 239,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 330 warehouses, encompassing more than 80 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements and information included in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including those risks set forth in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on our business. Accordingly, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

ryder-community

ryder-usa

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005089/en/