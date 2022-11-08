PR Newswire

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA), a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics, announced agenda topics and participating key opinion leaders for its Investor R&D Day. The webcast event will be hosted by IDEAYA on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 8:00 am - 9:30 am ET. Registration is available at https://ir.ideayabio.com/events or https://lifescievents.com/event/ideaya-rd-day/. The presentations by IDEAYA management and key opinion leaders will showcase scientific insights and clinical development opportunities across IDEAYA's pipeline programs.

Agenda Topics

The Synthetic Lethality Paradigm Overview of Current State of Synthetic Lethality Therapy Opportunity in Oncology IDEAYA Vision, Strategy and Pipeline

Darovasertib Clinical Evaluation in Neoadjuvant Uveal Melanoma Clinical Development Plan and Potential Patient Impact

Mechanistic Advances Support Combination Approaches to Treat MTAP Deleted Tumors Dual Synthetic Lethal Strategy for MAT2A Clinical Combination Therapies

Selective Essentiality in DNA Damage Repair Introduction – IDEAYA's DDR Synthetic Lethality Pipeline Targeting Replication Stress is an Emerging Synthetic Lethality Paradigm Novel Approach to HRD: IDE161 PARG inhibitor Preclinical Activity and Clinical Development Plan Werner Helicase is a Cornerstone Synthetic Lethality Target for MSI-High Cancers Targeting Pol Theta to Enhance and Maintain Control of HRD Tumors



Key Opinion Leader Presenters

Frank McCormick , Ph.D., FRS, D.Sc (Hon), Professor, Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center and Department of Cellular and Molecular Pharmacology, and Chair, David A. Wood Distinguished Professorship of Tumor Biology and Cancer Research, University of California San Francisco (UCSF)

, Ph.D., FRS, D.Sc (Hon), Professor, Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center and Department of Cellular and Molecular Pharmacology, and Chair, David A. Wood Distinguished Professorship of Tumor Biology and Cancer Research, (UCSF) Carol Shields , M.D., Chief, Ocular Oncology Service at Wills Eye Hospital and Professor of Ophthalmology at Thomas Jefferson University

, M.D., Chief, Ocular Oncology Service at Wills Eye Hospital and Professor of Ophthalmology at Karlene Cimprich , Ph.D., Professor, Chemical and Systems Biology and (by courtesy) Biochemistry, Member, Stanford Cancer Institute, Stanford University

, Ph.D., Professor, Chemical and Systems Biology and (by courtesy) Biochemistry, Member, Stanford Cancer Institute, Timothy Yap , M.D., Associate Professor, Department for Investigational Cancer Therapeutics and Department of Thoracic/Head and Neck Medical Oncology, Medical Director, Institute for Applied Cancer Science, Associate Director of Translational Research, Institute for Personalized Cancer Therapy, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center

, M.D., Associate Professor, Department for Investigational Cancer Therapeutics and Department of Thoracic/Head and Neck Medical Oncology, Medical Director, Institute for Applied Cancer Science, Associate Director of Translational Research, Institute for Personalized Cancer Therapy, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center Matthew Garnett , Ph.D., Leader, Translational Cancer Genomics, Wellcome Sanger Institute

, Ph.D., Leader, Translational Cancer Genomics, Wellcome Sanger Institute Benjamin Schwartz , Ph.D., Vice President, Head of Oncology Synthetic Lethality Research Unit, GSK

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA is a synthetic lethality focused precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. IDEAYA's approach integrates capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers with drug discovery to select patient populations most likely to benefit from its targeted therapies. IDEAYA is applying its research and drug discovery capabilities to synthetic lethality – which represents an emerging class of precision medicine targets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to participation in and/or presentation at certain investor relations events. IDEAYA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of IDEAYA in general, see IDEAYA's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 8, 2022 and any current and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor and Media Contact

IDEAYA Biosciences

Paul Stone

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ideaya-biosciences-announces-agenda-topics-and-key-opinion-leader-presenters-for-investor-rd-day-webcast-on-monday-december-12-2022-301688341.html

SOURCE IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.