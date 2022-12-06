Expands pipeline by $8-10 million

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2022 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) ("LPC"), a leading global developer of Cleantech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, today announced that the FABTECH 2022 trade show yielded significant potential sales orders from new blue chip customers.

Wayne Tupuola, CEO of LPC, commented: "This was the first trade show where we were able to showcase our new CleanTech Laser systems to current and potential customers and partners…and their level of interest was phenomenal. We received approximately 200 leads, with about 15% of them being new customers from Fortune 500, the U.S. Government and large global companies covering diverse industries, including oil and gas, military, railways, aerospace and defense OEMs, heavy equipment, marine, utilities, industrials and manufacturing and more. We conservatively estimate this expanded our pipeline for 2023 by $8 to $10 million for initial unit evaluation sales, which hopefully will lead to follow-on sales and deeper penetration within these organizations over time. I am very excited about our momentum heading into 2023."

The CleanTech line of products displayed included high-powered 3000-watt lasers for roughing, 300-watt lasers for conditioning and the recently introduced MARLIN, a marine corrosion mitigating system targeted at the global marine vessel market. Of note, LPC introduced its innovative, new CleanTech Laser Blaster Cabinet, a Class I laser safety system aimed at displacing hazardous, conventional sandblasting techniques. The CleanTech Laser Blaster cabinet is fully compliant with EPA and OSHA safety requirements and equipped with a dust and fume collector system.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically-integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries old, sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC's "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

