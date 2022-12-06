Acima+Leasing, a leading provider of lease-to-own ("LTO") services for merchants and consumers and Fintech platform of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ/NGS: RCII), is pleased to announce an agreement with CITY Furniture, a Florida-based home furnishings retailer. Acima was chosen as the exclusive lease-to-own platform for CITY’s e-commerce site and approximately 23 showrooms across Florida.

"We are thrilled that CITY Furniture chose Acima as their exclusive lease-to-own provider to give customers flexible shopping options for their home furnishing needs," said Mike Bagull, SVP Business Development & Partnerships, Acima. "As retailers deal with the current and upcoming economic headwinds, it’s important to have a lease-to-own option in place to ensure consumers have the shopping flexibility they need during challenging times."

Acima’s proprietary technology and simple application process enable underserved consumers to shop in-store and online without any long-term debt obligations. With flexible purchase options, customers can also elect to obtain ownership whenever they’re ready.

"CITY Furniture is on a mission to change the way people live through beautiful home furnishings, and Acima Leasing helps us make a positive impact on even more consumers," said Andrew Koening, Chief Executive Officer, CITY Furniture. "We are excited to collaborate with Acima because their technology and team are aligned with our value of putting the customer first."

Retailers that want to add lease-to-own solutions to their e-commerce or in-store checkout can learn more about Acima’s offerings at: www.acima.com%2Fpartner.

About Rent-A-Center, Inc.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) is a leading provider of technology driven, flexible, no debt obligation leasing solutions that offer underserved consumers access to and potential ownership of high-quality durable goods that enhance the quality of life. The Company’s omni-channel model utilizes proprietary data and technology to facilitate transactions across a wide range of retail channels including its own Acima virtual lease-to-own platform, Rentacenter.com, e-commerce partner platforms, partner retail stores, and Rent-A-Center branded stores. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website Rentacenter.com or Investor.rentacenter.com.

About CITY Furniture

CITY Furniture, a South-Florida based, family-owned American furniture and mattress retailer and fine upholstery manufacturer and one of America’s Top 100 furniture retailers, operates over 23 showrooms from Miami through Vero Beach, and in Southwest and Central Florida. For more information, please visit Cityfurniture.com.

