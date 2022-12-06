NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2022 / Emergent Health Corp. (OTC PINK:EMGE) through its subsidiary PharmaZu announces it has executed a letter of intent to partner with MeetHook, LLC. ("MeetHook") to jointly develop "PharmaZu Virtual Visits", a platform for pet owners to have 24/7 access to qualified veterinary specialists for the USD 119.6 million global veterinary telehealth marketplace.

Though there are several platforms that offer 24/7 access to "a qualified veterinarian", combining MeetHook with Pharmazu will allow the pet owner the unique ability to choose across a wide spectrum of their choice of specialists in an easy to access format adding a premium, feature-rich product to PharmaZu's business model that services the pet owner end to end. MeetHook-PharmaZu will create a real-time "live", seamless, integrated platform, with secure integration in one platform that is not based on Zoom/Skype/Facetime. The live Pet Telehealth Virtual Visits will provide full documentation from recorded session advice to billable time and files can easily be shared during the visit. MeetHook and Pharmazu will operate under a Revenue share model.

PharmaZu and MeetHook plan to introduce the PharmaZu Virtual Visits On Demand platform in early 2023 and expect to generate significant Revenues thereafter with no cost of goods. This is a pure Rev Share platform with Emergent Health and the Professionals involved creating their own content.

MeetHook Founder & CEO Anthony Citrinite stated, "The Meethook RevShare Video On Demand Platform can be plugged into related companies and products such as PharmaZu, giving pet owners 24/7 access to qualified veterinary specialists and provide On Demand content including Professionals in their field, Doctors and Influencers with a Healthy tip or Workout routine that PharmaZu's pet owners can watch.

Marvin Segel, CMO of Emergent and son of QVC Founder Joseph Segel stated, "The PharmaZu Virtual Visits platform will allow Professionals and Influencers to post content across many areas of concern. The Pet Owner can select an area of concern, receive an introductory video from the Expert and then engage with the expert in that category at their option. The intent is to create a "community" amongst pet owners based upon "content-based shopping"

Jim Morrison, CEO of Emergent stated, "The relationship with MeetHook allows Emergent Health to offer its customers one-on-one access to professionals and celebrities in many different fields. When Adam Brooks (founder of PharmaZu) conceptualized PharmaZu, I know that a 'tele-vet' platform was a major part of his vision. The relationship with MeetHook is the first step toward the manifestation of that platform."

The global veterinary telehealth market size was valued at USD 119.6 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6% from 2022 to 2030. The growing adoption of these management systems can be attributed to the steady growth in the focus on veterinary telehealth along with disease detection. Furthermore, the prevalence of zoonotic and chronic diseases in animals and the rising adoption of IoT & AI by pet parents are some of the major drivers for the market. The increasing prevalence of diseases such as diabetes, kidney diseases, spinal disc problems, and blood pressure-related issues is further fueling the market.

ABOUT MEETHOOK, LLC.

MeetHook was created for the Music Industry to make it easy for anyone to have a one-on-one video call with an artist or musician from whom they can learn. MeetHook currently has top professionals from all genres of music. Each has a profile, bio, a description of their offering and a price per minute.

ABOUT EMERGENT HEALTH CORPORATION

Emergent curates, develops and sells products in the Regenerative Health Space. Its products comprise of ingestibles as well as topicals for the whole family. The company distributes its products online and through Content Based Shopping using Influencers to position products in their produced content throughout the United States and Internationally. Its subsidiaries; PharmaZu, is a pure play, e-commerce products and service provider focused on the Pet Community, Pet Pharmacy and Pet Wellness using Influencers and their content, including the pet pharmacy, vet telehealth and pet wellness businesses; Regen BioWellness, is a distributor of various products in the plant-based and regenerative medical fields. Evolutionary Biologics, is a new kind of biologics company founded for a clear purpose: bring cutting edge regenerative products to the medical community. Emergent does not claim any of its products are approved by the FDA to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. For more information, please visit Emergent's Website and Social Media on Twitter.

Before using any products, you should always consult with your Veterinarian and/or Family Doctor.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

