Evan Gappelberg (the “Acquirer”) announces that he has acquired ownership and control of an aggregate of 250,000 common shares (the “Subject Shares”) of Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (the “Company” or “Nextech”) in the open market.

Following the acquisition, Mr. Gappelberg has ownership, control and direction over 10,422,461 common shares of the Company, representing 10.36% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

The holdings of securities of the Company by the Acquirer are managed for investment purposes, as disclosed in the accompanying Early Warning Report, and the Acquirer may in the future acquire or dispose of securities of the Company, through the market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions warrant.

A copy of the Early Warning Report filed with the applicable securities regulators regarding the above acquisition is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

