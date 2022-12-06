Evercore (NYSE: EVR) today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, John S. Weinberg, will participate in the Goldman Sachs 2022 U.S. Financial Services Conference in New York on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 in a session that begins at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast will be available on the day of the conference under the For Investors section of Evercore’s website at www.evercore.com. A replay will be available on the same site for 30 days following the event.

About Evercore

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings, and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital and delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, in addition to providing wealth and investment management services to high net worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the Firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com.

