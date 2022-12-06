Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) today announced a successful installation of the industry’s first single trip, electro-hydraulic wet connect in deepwater for Petrobras in Brazil – a significant achievement in downhole electric completion technology. The+Halliburton+Fuzion%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+EH+electro-hydraulic+downhole+wet-mate+connector helps increase well recovery factors by maintaining integrity of Halliburton’s SmartWell® completion systems throughout the well’s lifecycle.

The Fuzion-EH connector helps further facilitate safer and simpler intervention operations and avoids potential formation damage because of workover operations. Halliburton plans a future version of a dual trip system Fuzion-EH connector for qualification and implementation by Petrobras in 2023. This system will provide additional benefits in SmartWell system installations while maintaining the benefits of the single trip system.

“The Fuzion-EH connector is the first step in the fully electric intelligent completion journey and is a product of collaborative development with Petrobras and Shell,” said Mark Dawson, vice president of Halliburton Completion Technology, Halliburton. “This achievement paves the way for us to give customers the autonomous capability to control and manage reservoirs across their wells and assets and deliver on our Future+of+Completions®.”

“This significant well technology development marks the first single trip, multiple zones, open hole completion. It was a remarkable example of teamwork, partnership and technical collaboration between operators and Halliburton in the Brazilian ecosystem. This technology’s first application was enabled using the ANP Levy,” said Olivier Wambersie, general manager Brazil Technology, Shell.

As a global completions leader, Halliburton has pioneered the development and deployment of SmartWell system technology for 25 years. To date, Halliburton has installed almost 1,400 SmartWell systems globally and over 100 in Brazil, providing our global customers control of more than 3,000 zonal intervals.

