Pitney+Bowes+Inc. (NYSE: PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, announced today that Jason Dies, Executive Vice President, Pitney Bowes Sending Technology Solutions, Gregg Zegras, Executive Vice President, Pitney Bowes Global Ecommerce, and Ned Zachar, Vice President, Investor Relations, will present at the Bank of America Securities 2022 Leveraged Finance Conference, today, Nov. 29, 2022. The Company's presentation is scheduled to begin at 1:30 pm Eastern Standard Time.

The presentation from the conference can be viewed live using the below link. A replay of the audio webcast, transcript, and slides will be available at www.pb.com%2Finvestorrelations.

The link for live stream of event is available at https%3A%2F%2Fbofa.veracast.com%2Fwebcasts%2Fbofa%2Flevfin2022%2Fid88r84f.cfm

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI, Financial) is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Small business, retail, enterprise, and government clients around the world rely on Pitney Bowes to remove the complexity of sending mail and parcels. For the latest news, corporate announcements and financial results visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pitneybowes.com%2Fus%2Fnewsroom.html. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com.

