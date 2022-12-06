%3Cb%3ESTORE+Capital+Corporation%3C%2Fb%3E (NYSE: STOR) (“STORE Capital” or the “Company”), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, today announced that leading independent proxy advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (“ISS”) and Glass, Lewis & Co. (“Glass Lewis”) have each recommended that stockholders vote “FOR” the previously announced all-cash acquisition of the Company by affiliates of GIC, a global institutional investor, and funds managed by Oak Street, a Division of Blue Owl, at the Company’s upcoming Special Meeting of Stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) scheduled for December 9, 2022 at 8:00 a.m., Arizona time.

As previously announced, the Company and affiliates of GIC and Oak Street have entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which such affiliates have agreed to acquire the outstanding shares of common stock of the Company for $32.25 per share. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, subject to approval by the Company’s stockholders and the satisfaction of certain other customary closing conditions.

The Company's Board of Directors recommends that you vote “FOR” the proposed merger. All stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 24, 2022 are entitled to vote at the Special Meeting.

The Company’s stockholders are reminded that their vote is extremely important, no matter how many shares they own. To follow the recommendations of ISS, Glass Lewis and the Company's Board of Directors, stockholders should vote “FOR” the proposed merger prior to December 9th, 2022.

If you have any questions about the Special Meeting or need assistance voting your shares, please contact the Company's proxy solicitor, Alliance Advisors, LLC by phone at (855) 325-6670.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital is an internally managed net-lease REIT that is a leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 3,000 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers. Additional information about STORE Capital can be found on its website at %3Cb%3Ewww.storecapital.com%3C%2Fb%3E.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed transaction, the Company has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) a definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A and has mailed the definitive proxy statement and a proxy card to each stockholder entitled to vote at the special meeting relating to the proposed transaction. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF THE COMPANY ARE URGED TO READ THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS IN CONNECTION WITH THE TRANSACTION THAT THE COMPANY FILES WITH THE SEC WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. The definitive proxy statement and any other documents filed by the Company with the SEC (when available) may be obtained free of charge at the SEC’s website at %3Cb%3Ewww.sec.gov%3C%2Fb%3E or by accessing the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at %3Cb%3Ehttps%3A%2F%2Fir.storecapital.com%3C%2Fb%3E or by contacting the Company’s Investor Relations by email at [email protected].

Participants in the Solicitation

The Company and its directors and certain of its executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the Company’s stockholders with respect to the proposed transaction. Information about the Company’s directors and executive officers and their ownership of the Company’s securities is set forth in the Company’s proxy statement on Schedule 14A for its 2022 annual meeting of stockholders, filed with the SEC on April 14, 2022, and subsequent documents filed with the SEC.

Additional information regarding the identity of participants in the solicitation of proxies, and a description of their direct or indirect interests in the proposed transaction, by security holdings or otherwise, has been included in the definitive proxy statement. Investors should read the definitive proxy statement carefully before making any voting or investment decisions.

