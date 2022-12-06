Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL), a leading platform for transformative learning experiences, is excited to announce it is a recipient of a 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Award, recognizing leaders around the globe playing a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Receiving the 2022 Training Partner of the Year in North America award recognizes Skillsoft’s significant contributions in accelerating organizations’ cloud transformation journeys by delivering courses and training individuals on AWS skills, competencies, and certifications.

Announced during a Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2022, the Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners whose business models have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they work with customers.

“AWS is at the forefront of providers that are enabling technology and business transformation. As such, AWS skills are fundamental to the future success of organizations around the globe,” said Jim Gruskin, General Manager, Instructor-Led Training, Skillsoft. “To be recognized by AWS is a significant honor, and we’re proud to share in the work of developing skills through transformative learning experiences that propel both businesses and the workforce forward.”

According to Skillsoft’s 2022+IT+Skills+and+Salary+Report, 66% of information technology (IT) decision-makers are seeing skills gaps in their departments and 80% say they pose high or medium risk to their team’s ability to meet business objectives. They also cite the most challenging areas to find qualified talent as cloud computing, data analytics/big data/data science, cybersecurity, DevOps, and application development.

Skillsoft offers an extensive portfolio of AWS training experiences that allow IT professionals to improve their skills in areas such as cloud computing, architecture, development, and security, while learning up-to-date information and best practices from authorized instructors. With Skillsoft’s blended learning model, learners have access to on-demand courses, hands-on practice labs, live instructor-led training (ILT), certification prep, Career Journeys, and much more designed to sharpen and deepen technical skillsets.

For the first time, Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across a number of award categories and specialization areas awarded at both the regional and global level where all AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination.

The AWS Partner Network (APN), is a global partner program, focused on helping companies build successful AWS-based businesses or solutions by providing business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market support. The APN includes independent software vendors (ISVs) and systems integrators (SIs) around the world, with AWS Partner participation growing significantly during the past 12 months.

“AWS Partners are at the center of unlocking value for global customers, across a wide range of industries,” said Ruba Borno, Vice President, Worldwide Channels and Alliances, AWS. “We are honored to launch the inaugural Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards, and thank all the nominees and winners for accelerating our customers’ cloud transformation journey.”

A panel of experts selected the winners based on strict criteria. For more information about Skillsoft’s AWS training offerings, visit here.

Resources:

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL) delivers transformative learning experiences that propel organizations and people to grow together. The Company partners with enterprise organizations and serves a global community of learners to prepare today’s employees for tomorrow’s economy. With Skillsoft, customers gain access to blended, multimodal learning experiences that do more than build skills, they grow a more capable, adaptive, and engaged workforce. Through a portfolio of best-in-class content, a platform that is personalized and connected to customer needs, world-class tech and a broad ecosystem of partners, Skillsoft drives continuous growth and performance for employees and their organizations by overcoming critical skill gaps and unlocking human potential.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005791/en/