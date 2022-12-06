Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE: WEA) today announced the financial position of the Fund as of September 30, 2022.
|Current Q
|Previous Q
|Prior Yr Q
|September 30, 2022
|June 30, 2022
|September 30, 2021
|Total Assets (a)
|
$
|
200,213,041
|
$
|
206,376,622
|
$
|
246,203,048
|Total Net Assets (a)
|
$
|
128,687,377
|
$
|
134,971,225
|
$
|
173,018,047
|NAV Per Share of Common Stock (b)
|
$
|
10.85
|
$
|
11.38
|
$
|
14.58
|Market Price Per Share
|
$
|
9.79
|
$
|
10.58
|
$
|
14.12
|Premium / (Discount)
|
(9.77
|
)%
|
(7.03
|
)%
|
(3.16
)%
|Outstanding Shares
|
11,865,600
|
11,865,600
|
11,864,420
|Total Net Investment Income (c)
|
$
|
2,439,252
|
$
|
2,571,962
|
$
|
2,402,415
|Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss) (c)
|
$
|
(6,373,712
|
)
|
$
|
(18,727,624
|
)
|
$
|
(1,810,704
)
|Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations (c)
|
$
|
(3,934,460
|
)
|
$
|
(16,155,662
|
)
|
$
|
591,711
|Earnings per Common Share Outstanding
|Total Net Investment Income (c)
|
$
|
0.21
|
$
|
0.22
|
$
|
0.20
|Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss) (c)
|
$
|
(0.54
|
)
|
$
|
(1.58
|
)
|
$
|
(0.15
)
|Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations (c)
|
$
|
(0.33
|
)
|
$
|
(1.36
|
)
|
$
|
0.05
|Undistributed/(Overdistributed) Net Investment Income (d)
|
$
|
1,578,975
|
$
|
1,489,111
|
$
|
922,505
|Undistributed/(Overdistributed) Net Investment Income
|Per Share (d)
|
$
|
0.13
|
$
|
0.13
|
$
|
0.08
|Loan Outstanding (d)
|
$
|
57,500,000
|
$
|
57,500,000
|
$
|
57,000,000
|Reverse Repurchase Agreements (d)
|
$
|
12,863,249
|
$
|
12,918,663
|
$
|
13,434,000
Footnotes:
This financial data is unaudited.
The Fund files its semi-annual and annual reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as well as its complete schedule of portfolio holdings for the first and third quarters of each fiscal year as an exhibit to its reports on Form N-PORT. These reports are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. To obtain information on Forms N-PORT or a semi-annual or annual report from the Fund, shareholders can call 1-888-777-0102.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company that invests predominantly in a diversified portfolio of debt securities. Its investment adviser is Western Asset Management Company, LLC (“Western Asset”), a subsidiary of Franklin Resources. Western Asset Management Company, LLC has managed the Fund since its inception in 2002.
For more information about the Fund, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Fund’s web site at www.franklintempleton.com%2Finvestments%2Foptions%2Fclosed-end-funds. Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.
Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.
