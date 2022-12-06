The 2022 edition of the American+Gambling+Awards is pleased to announce FanDuel Group is the 2022 “Online Sportsbook of the Year.” The American Gambling Awards are produced by Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) (“Gambling.com Group” or the “Group”), a leading provider of player acquisition services for the regulated global online gambling industry.

FanDuel has established itself as the leading U.S. online sportsbook, with judges citing FanDuel’s strong commitment to customer engagement through innovative promotions (including Same Game Parlay+) and continued leverage of strategic partnerships as reasons for its win. FanDuel also added new withdrawal methods such as real-time payments (RTP) and push to debit card (OCT), and increased the speed of withdrawals through automation, during the American Gambling Awards judging period.

Charles Gillespie, Chief Executive Officer of Gambling.com Group, said, “FanDuel is one of the most recognized and trusted online sportsbook brands in the U.S. due to its customer-first initiatives and product innovation, and is very deserving of receiving the Online Sportsbook of the Year award. FanDuel’s offerings provide an unparalleled experience for its customers, setting them apart from their competitors.”

For more information about the American Gambling Awards, including a full list of winners, please visit the awards website: www.gambling.com%2Fus%2Fawards.

About Gambling.com Group Limited

Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) is a multi-award-winning performance marketing company and a leading provider of digital marketing services active in the online gambling industry. Founded in 2006, the Group operates from offices in the United States, Ireland and Malta. Through its proprietary technology platform, the Group publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com, Bookies.com and RotoWire.com. As of October 31, 2022, the Group owns and operates more than 50 websites in seven languages across 15 national markets covering all aspects of the online gambling industry, including iGaming and sports betting, and the fantasy sports industry.

