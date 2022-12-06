JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today continues to commemorate November as JetBlue For Good® Month, celebrating all the ways the airline and its crewmembers give back to communities across its network. On Giving Tuesday, and throughout JetBlue For Good Month, the airline is continuing its longstanding tradition of service by donating 2 million TrueBlue points to its partnering charitable organizations. JetBlue invites customers to join in the good through its TrueBlue+Points+Donation+Platform, where TrueBlue loyalty members can donate points to a variety of charities and causes, including the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals (OBAP), World Central Kitchen (WCK) and many others.

In addition to donating points, JetBlue’s crewmembers have been donating their time through volunteer projects across the airline’s network including fundraising initiatives, airport-partnered family assistance events, and care efforts for communities affected by and recovering from natural disasters.

“While JetBlue For Good Month marks a place in time to focus on giving back, it also recognizes how our crewmembers go above and beyond year-round to champion the causes they’re most passionate about in the communities where they live, work and serve,” said Icema Gibbs, vice president CSR and DEI, JetBlue. “Whether it’s through in-person community outreach programs, in-kind donations, direct disaster relief efforts, or simply volunteering our time—service for our communities will always be rooted in our DNA and we are proud to continue our commitment of giving back and responding to needs across our network.”

JetBlue is proud to support 25 charitable organizations year-round through the airline’s TrueBlue Points Donation platform. All points donated go directly to the selected charity, and each charity may use the points for travel for their organization. These organizations align with JetBlue’s mission to inspire humanity and includes the following longstanding partners, as well as many others.

Need some inspiration before your points donation? Here are some of JetBlue’s partners:

Organization+of+Black+Aerospace+Professionals–This summer, JetBlue, the JetBlue Foundation, and OBAP teamed up for the return of Aerospace Career Education (ACE) Camps across the airline’s network, hosting programs in Boston, New York, Orlando, San Juan and Washington DC. ACE Camps inspire students of color to pursue careers in aviation both above and below the wing, and JetBlue is proud to have several crewmembers in its operation today who have attended one or more ACE Camps, prior to starting their careers at JetBlue.

World+Central+Kitchen –JetBlue and WCK have been consistent partners, working together to provide meals and essential disaster relief aid throughout the airline’s network in times of need. Most recently, JetBlue and WCK joined forces to provide relief in Fort Myers Beach and Port Charlotte, to address the substantial after effects left by Hurricane Ian. JetBlue volunteers worked alongside the WCK team to provide fresh, nourishing meals to people displaced from their homes by the hurricane. JetBlue crewmembers also distributed essential supplies such as water, hot meals, pillows, blankets and other necessities, equipping communities with immediate resources and a cadence of care.

Sharing Our Good – A sampling of JetBlue For Good’s efforts

Centered around volunteerism and service, JetBlue For Good has made an impact in many of JetBlue’s focus cities throughout 2022. A few of which include:

Soar with Reading lands in Newark – JetBlue successfully launched its twelfth annual Soar with Reading initiative—the airline’s award-winning literacy program that tackles the issue of book availability in underserved communities. This summer, the airline placed five digital book vending machines throughout the wards of Newark, and held multiple book distribution and reading events. To date JetBlue, through its Soar with Reading initiative, has donated more than $4 million of books to children in need.

Swing for Good and Bid for Good return – JetBlue's annual Swing for Good fundraising initiative made a successful return through its golf classic and Bid for Good online auction. JetBlue's Swing for Good initiative has raised over $8 million for JetBlue's roster of charitable partners, with this year's contributions directly benefiting World Central Kitchen and the JetBlue Foundation.

JetBlue’s annual Swing for Good fundraising initiative made a successful return through its golf classic and Bid for Good online auction. JetBlue’s Swing for Good initiative has raised over $8 million for JetBlue’s roster of charitable partners, with this year’s contributions directly benefiting World Central Kitchen and the JetBlue Foundation. Helping communities in need following the devastation of Hurricane Ian – In addition to partnering with WCK to serve meals, JetBlue crewmembers assembled and distributed care kits of essential supplies, clothing and other immediate necessities to respective community organizations. Crewmembers sourced care kits to areas in South Florida devastated by the effects of Hurricane Ian, as well as impacted communities across the airline’s network.

In addition to partnering with WCK to serve meals, JetBlue crewmembers assembled and distributed care kits of essential supplies, clothing and other immediate necessities to respective community organizations. Crewmembers sourced care kits to areas in South Florida devastated by the effects of Hurricane Ian, as well as impacted communities across the airline’s network. Family assistance events in Boston and Fort Lauderdale – JetBlue partnered with local organizations in both Boston and Fort Lauderdale, to organize family assistance events specifically designed for families with autistic children and/or adults. Both events included guidance through the airport and onboard experiences for over a thousand attendees, giving families the opportunity to become more comfortable with air travel.

About JetBlue For Good

Since its launch in 2016, the JetBlue+For+Good initiative has united and supported key areas that are most important to the airline’s customers and crewmembers – Community, Youth/Education and the Environment. JetBlue’s core programs and partnerships make direct change in the areas where its customers and crewmembers live and work by enhancing education and providing access to those that are traditionally underserved. Giving back to the communities it serves has always been at the heart of JetBlue’s mission to inspire humanity, and through JetBlue For Good initiatives the airline ensures that all crewmembers and their passions can carry the same theme – being good, for the good of all.

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers to more than 100 destinations throughout the United States, Latin America, Caribbean, Canada and United Kingdom. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com.

