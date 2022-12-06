(NASDAQ: RDFN) —Nearly one-quarter (24.1%) of U.S. homebuyers looked to move to a different metro area in the three months ending in October, according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. That is on par with the record high of 24.2% set in the third quarter and up from roughly 18% in 2019, before the pandemic ushered in the remote-work era that gave many Americans more flexibility to relocate.

The U.S. housing market has cooled significantly during the second half of 2022 as high mortgage rates, inflation and a stumbling economy deter would-be homebuyers and sellers. But of the people who are still buying homes, an unprecedented portion are relocating to new metros. Many are seeking relative affordability as near-7% mortgage rates and persistently high home prices make expensive parts of the country even more expensive.

The average 30-year-fixed mortgage rate was 6.9% in October, up 3.83 percentage points from 3.07% one year earlier—the largest year-over-year increase during any month since 1981. That has caused monthly mortgage payments for homebuyers to roughly double from a year earlier. And while rates have come down slightly in November, they’re still significantly higher than they were last year.

Homebuyers are looking to move to the Sun Belt, especially Florida

Sacramento, Las Vegas and Miami were the most popular destinations for Redfin.com users looking to relocate, followed by San Diego and Tampa. Popularity is determined by net inflow, which is the number of people looking to move into a metro minus the number of people looking to leave.

Half of the top 10 migration destinations are in Florida (Cape Coral, North Port-Sarasota and Orlando are all on the list, in addition to Miami and Tampa). That’s despite the fact that the state was hit by Hurricane Ian, one of the deadliest, most destructive storms in U.S. history, in September.

Relatively affordable Sun Belt metros are typically most popular with relocating homebuyers, largely because buyers can get more home for less money. In Las Vegas, for instance, the typical home cost $410,000 in October, roughly half the price of the typical home in Los Angeles ($823,000)—the most common origin for people moving there.

Top 10 Metros Homebuyers Are Moving Into, by Net Inflow

Net inflow = Number of Redfin.com home searchers looking to move into a metro area, minus the number of searchers looking to leave Rank Metro* Net Inflow Top Origin Top Out-of-State Origin 1 Sacramento%2C+CA 7,800 San Francisco, CA Chicago, IL 2 Las+Vegas%2C+NV 7,100 Los Angeles, CA Los Angeles, CA 3 Miami%2C+FL 6,700 New York, NY New York, NY 4 San+Diego%2C+CA 6,500 Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL 5 Tampa%2C+FL 5,600 New York, NY New York, NY 6 Phoenix%2C+AZ 4,700 Los Angeles, CA Los Angeles, CA 7 Cape+Coral%2C+FL 4,600 Chicago, IL Chicago, IL 8 North+Port-Sarasota%2C+FL 4,300 Chicago, IL Chicago, IL 9 Dallas%2C+TX 3,800 Los Angeles, CA Los Angeles, CA 10 Orlando%2C+FL 3,700 New York, NY New York, NY *Combined statistical areas with at least 500 users searching to and from the region in August-October 2022

Buyers are leaving expensive West Coast and East Coast cities

More homebuyers looked to leave San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Washington, D.C. and Boston than any other major metro. That’s determined by net outflow, a measure of how many more Redfin.com users looked to leave an area than move in.

Homebuyers typically leave expensive coastal job centers more than they leave other places, a trend that started before the pandemic and picked up steam due to remote work and rising housing costs. They most commonly head to more affordable regions. Sacramento, where homes cost less than half what they do in the Bay Area, is the most common destination for people leaving San Francisco, for instance.

Top 10 Metros Homebuyers Are Leaving, by Net Outflow

Net outflow = Number of Redfin.com home searchers looking to leave a metro area, minus the number of searchers looking to move in Rank Metro* Net Outflow Portion of Local Users Searching Elsewhere Top Destination Top Out-of-State Destination 1 San+Francisco%2C+CA 35,800 24% Sacramento, CA Seattle, WA 2 Los+Angeles%2C+CA 34,100 20% San Diego, CA Las Vegas, NV 3 New+York%2C+NY 22,400 27% Miami, FL Miami, FL 4 Washington%2C+D.C. 18,100 18% Salisbury, MD Salisbury, MD 5 Boston%2C+MA 7,800 19% Portland, ME Portland, ME 6 Chicago%2C+IL 7,300 17% Milwaukee, WI Milwaukee, WI 7 Detroit%2C+MI 4,200 32% Cleveland, OH Cleveland, OH 8 Denver%2C+CO 3,400 31% Chicago, IL Chicago, IL 9 Seattle%2C+WA 1,600 17% Phoenix, AZ Phoenix, AZ 10 Philadelphia%2C+PA 1,500 19% Salisbury, MD Salisbury, MD *Combined statistical areas with at least 500 users searching to and from the region in August-October 2022

To view the full report, including methodology, please visit:

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redfin.com%2Fnews%2Fhousing-migration-trends-october-2022

About Redfin

Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered real estate company. We help people find a place to live with brokerage, rentals, lending, title insurance, and renovations services. We sell homes for more money and charge half the fee. We also run the country's #1 real estate brokerage site. Our home-buying customers see homes first with on-demand tours, and our lending and title services help them close quickly. Customers selling a home can have our renovations crew fix up their home to sell for top dollar. Our rentals business empowers millions nationwide to find apartments and houses for rent. Since launching in 2006, we've saved customers more than $1 billion in commissions. We serve more than 100 markets across the U.S. and Canada and employ over 5,000 people.

For more information or to contact a local Redfin real estate agent, visit www.redfin.com. To learn about housing market trends and download data, visit the Redfin+Data+Center. To be added to Redfin's press release distribution list, email [email protected]. To view Redfin's press center, click+here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005374/en/

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership