MicroStrategy® Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR) (“MicroStrategy” or the “Company”), the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, announced today its MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service has been authorized to operate under Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) guidelines.

MicroStrategy continues to strengthen its cloud footprint and commitment to the public sector with this designation, which certifies compliance with essential cloud security and data protection standards set by the U.S. federal government. MicroStrategy achieved this milestone through ongoing collaboration with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

MicroStrategy Cloud for Government is a managed software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution built on a high-performance cloud-native architecture. It delivers on sophisticated security and data privacy requirements across the public and private sectors. The solution offers always-on threat monitoring across expert-managed environments and enables rapid analytics development and deployment.

“MicroStrategy partners with federal, state, and local agencies to deliver a foundation of trusted data users can act on,” said Rick ‘Ozzie’ Nelson, Senior Vice President, and General Manager, Public Sector for MicroStrategy. “With this FedRAMP authorization, we couldn’t be more excited to work with our U.S. federal government customers to help them build data-driven cultures faster, all at a greater scale.”

With the foundation of cloud-powered analytics, agencies can prepare for the government of the future—a future that is data-driven, actionable, and augmented. Alongside enhanced security, MicroStrategy has also led innovation across its product portfolio, including HyperIntelligence®, market-leading embedded capabilities, and most recently with the release of MicroStrategy Insights™.

Insights, a new feature released from MicroStrategy, accelerates decision-making and uncovers data patterns with automated alerting functionality. The alerts are based on machine learning (ML) models working behind the scenes to proactively detect data trends, outliers, and anomalies—equipping users with the timely insights required to achieve mission success.

MicroStrategy Cloud for Government empowers agencies with the capabilities to deliver on these ten core competencies of modern analytics:

Compelling Stories . Accelerate analytics adoption and increase data literacy with stunning data layouts.

. Accelerate analytics adoption and increase data literacy with stunning data layouts. Dynamic Workspaces . Design and deploy personalized, actionable experiences with no-code development.

. Design and deploy personalized, actionable experiences with no-code development. Data Infusion . Embed analytics across internal ecosystems to elevate decision-making.

. Embed analytics across internal ecosystems to elevate decision-making. Proactive Answers . Deliver immediate, actionable intelligence analytics to all users at the organization’s edge with HyperIntelligence.

. Deliver immediate, actionable intelligence analytics to all users at the organization’s edge with HyperIntelligence. Future Proof. Augment business operations with forward thinking, guided ML, and AI.

Augment business operations with forward thinking, guided ML, and AI. Absolute Data Integrity . Design the building blocks that maintain a single version of truth across all operations.

. Design the building blocks that maintain a single version of truth across all operations. Cloud Agility . Avoid technology stack lock-in and gain access to a team of experts.

. Avoid technology stack lock-in and gain access to a team of experts. Security by Design . Integrate security from day one and apply specific access controls.

. Integrate security from day one and apply specific access controls. Analytics at Scale . Scale trusted analytics across the globe with a foundation of strong data governance.

. Scale trusted analytics across the globe with a foundation of strong data governance. Automated Everything. Automate what you need when you need to run your business at lightspeed.

Designed to take data to all edges of the organization, the capabilities of MicroStrategy+Cloud+for+Government are not only fit for federal agencies in the U.S., but also governments and financial institutions worldwide with complex requirements and regulations. Combined with the unparalleled data horsepower and impressive creative capabilities of free-form canvas, organizations can push the limits of innovation to transform traditional dashboards into data experiences that drive action.

"Achieving FedRAMP authorization required dedication from our entire team, and we’re committed to building on this legacy of significant innovation and investment to help our federal partners transform how they deliver services using data,” added Phong Le, President and Chief Executive Officer of MicroStrategy. “We’re excited to support federal agencies in modernizing the way they drive impact with data, further advancing the public interest. MicroStrategy Cloud for Government can help accelerate mission success.”

MicroStrategy Cloud for Government is now listed on the FedRAMP+Marketplace.

To learn more about MicroStrategy analytics solutions for the Public Sector, visit the MicroStrategy+website or sign+up+now to speak with an expert from its Federal Solutions team. You can also join MicroStrategy in-person at MicroStrategy World 2023. The event will be held May 1-4 in Orlando, Florida, and federal employees qualify for a discounted rate of $500. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.microstrategy.com%2Fworld.

