KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Nighthawk, a new-home community situated in the prestigious Summerlin master plan in Las Vegas. Nighthawk at Summerlin is conveniently situated on Fox Hill Drive and Redpoint Drive just off Interstate 215 and minutes away from premier shopping, dining and entertainment at Downtown Summerlin and Red Rock® Casino Resort & Spa. The homes are also close to recreation and sporting venues, including Red Rock Canyon, City National Arena® and Las Vegas Ballpark. Homeowners will also appreciate being walking distance to Summerlin’s planned 95-acre Grand Park and Redpoint Square, a mixed-use urban core, which will host retail and dining experiences.

The new homes at Nighthawk at Summerlin showcase popular design characteristics like gourmet kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedrooms with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and four baths, and range in size from approximately 1,700 to 2,400 square feet. Residents will enjoy Summerlin’s resort-style amenities, which include swimming pools, sport fields and courts, and community centers.

“Nighthawk is located within the highly desirable Summerlin master plan, which is home to a number of resort-style amenities, including the planned 95-acre Grand Park and Redpoint Square, a mixed-use urban core with retail and dining. The new community is conveniently located near Interstate 215 and close to several job centers as well shopping, dining, entertainment and outdoor recreation,” said Aaron Hirschi, President of KB Home’s Las Vegas division. “As with other KB Home communities, Nighthawk at Summerlin provides home shoppers with the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way, so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Nighthawk at Summerlin sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the low $500,000s.

About KB Home

