Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN) to Boston Scientific Corporation for $10.00 per share in cash is fair to Apollo shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages Apollo shareholders to click+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

The investigation concerns whether Apollo and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Apollo shareholders; (2) determine whether Boston Scientific is underpaying for Apollo; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Apollo shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Apollo shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

