Silver Spring, MD, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCS Inc. ( BTCS) (“BTCS” or the “Company”), a blockchain technology-focused company, announced that it will partner with FORCE Family Office to host a fireside chat to discuss the state of blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors and why despite recent events, crypto and digital finance technologies still offer many benefits for investors. The online webinar will take place on Tuesday, December 6th at 12:00 PM Eastern Time and anyone interested in joining the webinar can register at: BTCS- Force Family Office .

Panellists:

Charles Allen is CEO of BTCS, a financial technology company that’s enabling the evolution of the internet by securing next generation blockchains. He has been involved in the blockchain industry since its earliest days. Prior to joining BTCS he worked domestically and internationally on projects in technology, media, and financial services. Highlights include Managing Director at RK Equity Capital Markets LLC, Managing Director at TriPoint Global Equities, LLC, and Managing Director at Broadband Capital Management LLC, all boutique investment banks focused on advising and raising capital for small and mid-size companies.

Greg Johnson is the Co-Founder and CEO of Rubicon Crypto. For more than two decades Greg has been a CEO and senior executive at Fortune 500 and start-up enterprises in the financial services, insurance and wellness industries including American Express, Ameriprise Financial, Crawford and Pulse Centers. After becoming one of the youngest Certified Financial Planners in the nation, Greg would then go on to assume a progression of financial planning, wealth management and insurance leadership roles that included serving on the board of directors for RiverSource Life of New York. He earned his undergraduate degree from The American University and an MBA from Emory University Goizueta Business School where he is a frequent panelist and guest lecturer. Greg is a serial mentor and advises multiple start-up ventures, remains an active member of the Atlantic Council GeoTech Center, and was recently appointed to the prestigious Bretton Woods Committee in Washington, D.C. Since co-founding Rubicon Crypto in 2001, he has quickly become one of the leading voices in the digital asset industry and has long been a sought-after speaker in North America and Europe on topics ranging from cryptocurrency, technology innovation, and leadership development.

About BTCS:

BTCS is an early mover in the blockchain and digital asset ecosystem, and the first “Pure Play” U.S. publicly traded company focused on blockchain infrastructure and technology. Through its blockchain infrastructure operations, the Company secures Proof-of-Stake blockchains by authenticating and validating blockchain transactions and is rewarded with native digital tokens. The Company is in late-stage development of a proprietary Staking-as-a-Service platform to allow users to stake and delegate supported cryptocurrencies through a non-custodial platform, which it plans to integrate with its Digital Asset Dashboard, now in beta release. BTCS’ proprietary Digital Asset Platform currently supports six exchanges and over 800 digital assets. The Company plans to further broaden its suite of performance-tracking tools, add additional centralized and decentralized exchanges, wallets, and validator monitoring. For more information visit: www.btcs.com.

About Rubicon Crypto

Rubicon Crypto was launched by executives with more than six decades of technology and financial services industry experience from leading brands including American Express, AT&T, Bell South, Morgan Stanley and Ameriprise Financial. They created a suite of proprietary investment solutions for crossing the digital divide that are more consistent with traditional asset management products while also relying on a heavy dose of common sense and a long-term investment discipline. Rubicon Crypto emphasizes emotional intelligence and ignores the irrational exuberance and sensationalism that defines the narrative and investor behavior around cryptocurrencies and digital assets. Instead, we offer a more pragmatic approach for individual investors, RIAs and institutions that are crossing the digital divide.

About FORCE Family Office

FORCE is one of the largest network of Family Offices, Foundations, Endowments, and individual accredited investors in the United States. They introduce members of their network to leaders of public companies and privately held businesses at the capital acquisition stage. In addition, they facilitate co-investment opportunities, information sharing, philanthropy, and networking among their elite, peer-to-peer community. For more information visit: forcefamilyoffice.com.

