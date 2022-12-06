Verint%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E (NASDAQ: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company®, today announced that Startek%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E is leveraging Verint Speech Analytics™ to derive insights from the company’s more than 500 million annual customer interactions.

Startek is a global provider of tech-enabled customer experience management solutions, digital transformation, and technology services to leading brands. More than 43,000 Startek agents serve a broad range of customers across a variety of languages, industries, and regions, connecting in multiple languages.

Deploying Verint+Speech+Analytics, which is part of Verint’s Interaction Analytics™ solution powered by Da Vinci™ AI and Analytics, has enabled Startek to move away from call sampling to a more holistic approach comprised of identifying call drivers and root causes through advanced speech analytics, transcribing more than 80 percent of recorded calls to analyze emerging trends, identify areas of opportunity, and pinpoint customer concerns.

As a result, Startek has been able to achieve improved first contact resolution by four percent and enhanced quality and customer satisfaction levels to be consistently above target. Use of artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics has also eliminated the potential for inconsistency or bias in evaluation.

Advanced dashboards give Startek and its customers heightened visibility and insights into category trends and term trends along with their respective call volumes. Using these dashboards, Startek can compare performance metrics from an organizational level and drill down to an agent level. Additionally, agents can better recognize their roles and performance.

“World-class customer experience relies on the right combination of people, data, and technology,” says Abhinandan Jain, chief digital officer at Startek. “Speech analytics supports agents, enabling them to focus more attention on the customer and deliver a more empathetic experience.”

“Startek leverages Verint Speech Analytics to provide a deep understanding of the drivers behind customer calls and derive actionable insights that enable agents to deliver the best experience,” Jain concludes. “In this way, the solution helps us to keep pace with changing customer needs and ensure that every call is a coaching moment that enables our agents to continue to learn and grow.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Startek and help them provide exceptional service to their customers. Verint Interaction Analytics powered by market-leading speech and text analytics provides mission-critical insights on voice and digital customer interactions, helping top brands around the globe deliver a better customer experience while improving the efficiency of their customer engagement operations,” says Verint’s Ady Meretz, president, Asia Pacific.

Learn more about how Startek is elevating customer experience with Verint Speech Analytics.

About Verint

Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data, and experiences across the enterprise. More than 10,000 organizations in 180 countries – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – are using the Verint Customer Engagement Platform to draw on the latest advancements in AI, analytics, and an open cloud architecture to elevate customer experience.

Verint. The Customer Engagement Company®. Learn more at Verint.com.

