Longboard+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: LBPH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases, today announced that it will present data for LP352, a novel, highly selective investigational treatment in development for seizures associated with a range of developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs), in two poster sessions at the 2022 AES Annual Meeting. Longboard will also host a scientific exhibit with members of its leadership team to highlight details of the ongoing PACIFIC study, and to discuss LP352 as a potential best-in-class therapy for people living with rare seizure disorders.

“We are committed to improving the lives of people living with rare epilepsies, and are pleased to have a meaningful presence at AES this year. We look forward to presenting data highlighting the intrinsic characteristics of LP352, as well as hosting discussions around our ongoing PACIFIC study and future development plans. We believe that LP352 has the promise to be a best-in-class therapy for a broad range of DEEs, and make a difference in these devastating conditions,” stated Dr. Randall Kaye, Longboard’s Chief Medical Officer.

Presentation & Event Details:

Title: Evaluation of Prolactin as a Useful Pharmacodynamic Tool to Assess Engagement of Central 5-HT2C Receptors by LP352, a Potent and Selective 5-HT2C Agonist

Poster number: 1.290

Date/Time: December 3, 2022, from 12:00-2:00pm ET

Title: Searching for Safer and More Effective Medications in the Management of Seizure Disorders: A 5-HT2C Superagonist

Poster number: 2.260

Date/Time: December 4, 2022, from 12:00-2:00pm ET

Longboard Scientific Exhibit: A Novel 5-HT2C Superagonist for Treatment of Rare Seizure Disorders: LP352 and the PACIFIC Study

Date/Time: December 5, 2022, from 2:00-5:00pm ET

Location: Room 207 A&B, Music City Center, Nashville, TN

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard is working to advance a portfolio of centrally acting product candidates designed to be highly selective for specific G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs). Longboard’s small molecule product candidates are based on more than 20 years of GPCR research. Longboard is evaluating LP352, an oral, centrally acting 5-hydroxytryptamine 2C (5-HT2C) receptor superagonist, with negligible observed impact on 5-HT2B and 5-HT2A receptor subtypes, in development for the potential treatment of seizures associated with a broad range of developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs). LP352 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial, the+PACIFIC+Study, for the potential treatment of seizures associated with DEEs. Longboard is also evaluating LP659, a centrally acting, sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) receptor subtypes 1 and 5 modulator, in development for the potential treatment of multiple neurological diseases, and LP143, a centrally acting, full cannabinoid type 2 receptor (CB2) agonist, in development for the potential treatment of central nervous system diseases and disorders.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include statements about LP352’s potential to be a best-in-class therapy, Longboard’s participation in the upcoming 2022 AES annual meeting, Longboard’s clinical and preclinical programs, its ability to develop and deliver therapies, and its focus. For such statements, Longboard claims the protection of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual events or results may differ materially from Longboard’s expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by Longboard’s forward-looking statements are disclosed in Longboard’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These forward-looking statements represent Longboard’s judgment as of the time of this release. Longboard disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as may be required under applicable law.

